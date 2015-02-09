Potomac's Kieboom continues grand stretch

The third-ranked Nationals prospect smacked his Carolina League-leading third grand slam of the season in Potomac's 10-8 loss to the Red Sox during the nightcap of a doubleheader at Haley Toyota Field.

When Carter Kieboom steps into the box against Class A Advanced Salem, special things seem to happen.

MLB.com's No. 81 overall prospect began his grand parade against Salem on April 16, when he belted his first of the trio in the fourth inning against reliever Algenis Martinez. Less than a month later, Kieboom went deep in the ninth off Jared Oliver. The 12 RBIs Kieboom has in three swings in Salem account for more than a third of his season total (33).

After an 0-for-3 performance during a 2-0 loss in Game 1, the 20-year-old whiffed in his first at-bat of the second contest before getting his opportunity in the fourth. The stage was set by consecutive two-out singles from David Masters and Edwin Lora and a walk to Jack Sundberg.

Kieboom deposited an 2-0 pitch from third-ranked Red Sox prospect Tanner Houck over the left field wall -- his seventh long ball in 2018.

Adding an infield single to lead off the sixth, Kieboom raised his season batting average to .290 and OPS to .835.

For Salem, No. 12 Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec drove in six RBIs across the two games, including a career-high five in Game 2 on a three-run homer and two-run single.