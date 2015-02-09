Kernels' Colina, Moran combine on no-no

Edwar Colina and Jovani Moran overcame six walks and two errors, combining for the Class A Kernels' first no-hitter in five years as Cedar Rapids clobbered South Bend, 10-0, on Tuesday at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

It was not pretty, but it didn't have to be.

"It wasn't easy, but they both competed extremely well and they both competed to the very end," said Kernels pitching coach Justin Willard. "Colina had his sinker working. He was getting soft contact all night and letting the defense play and the defense made incredible plays. Then Moran came in and mixed in all his pitches and kept guys off balance, his changeup was outstanding. This was a great team effort."

The first hitter of the game, Roberto Caro, reached on a fielding error by Cedar Rapids shortstop Royce Lewis, the top Twins prospect. Colina threw 56 of his 90 pitches to get through the first three innings. Then the right-hander faced the minimum over his final three frames, with the help of an inning-ending double play started by third baseman Andrew Bechtold, the club's No. 19 prospect, in the fifth.

Second baseman Jose Miranda, Minnesota's 28th-ranked prospect, helped keep Colina's clean sheet when he caught Cubs center fielder Zach Davis trying to swipe home in the third inning.

The Venezuela native finished with five walks and struck out two over a season-high six frames to lower his ERA to 0.60.

Taking over in the seventh, Moran issued a walk and hit Caro, but benefited from two more double plays and faced the minimum the rest of the way. The southpaw locked down his first save and set off a celebration when he got Cubs No. 10 prospect Miguel Amaya to ground to Lewis.

The hurlers had plenty of support as the Kernels offense erupted for 10 runs on 15 hits. Eleventh-ranked Akil Baddoo, Jean Carlos Arias, Ben Rodriguez all went yard for Cedar Rapids, and Bechtold knocked in three with a bases-clearing double to center. No. 6 prospect Alex Kirilloff capped off the scoring with an RBI double to left.

"Everything worked together today," said Cibney Bello, who also serves as a pitching coach for the Kernels. "It was pitching, it was defense, and it was offense all stepping up. This was a no-hitter for everybody. It was just so exciting. And it was a really special moment for everyone."

The Kernels' last no-hitter came on April 7, 2013 when Tyler Duffey, Josue Martinez, Tim Atherton beat Beloit, 9-1. Tuesday marked the eighth no-hitter in the 17-year history of Veterans Memorial Stadium and the first in exactly three years.