RailRiders' Adams rebounds with seven zeros

Looking for his first victory of the season in his eighth start, the Yankees No. 5 prospect found a hint of last season's form Wednesday night.

Chance Adams found relatively quick success during his first stint with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a year ago, but struggled to start his 2018 campaign.

Adams allowed one hit and two walks while striking out 10 to pick up that elusive first win as the RailRiders topped the IronPigs, 3-1, at PNC Field. His ERA improved to 4.69, the lowest it's been in more than a month one start after he failed to get out of the third inning against Syracuse on May 9.

The 2015 fifth-round pick started fast and finished strong Wednesday. Adams struck out four batters in his first two innings before finding minor trouble in the third. After issuing a leadoff walk to Logan Moore and giving up a single to Alexi Amarista, the right-hander induced a ground-ball double play off the bat off Dean Anna. He snared a soft roller back to the mound by Danny Ortiz to escape unscathed.

Adams sat down the final 14 Lehigh Valley batters in order, striking out the side in the fourth and seventh.

Right fielder Ryan McBroom gave the 23-year-old an early lead with a two-out, two-run homer to left field in the second inning and Mike Ford added a solo shot in the fourth.

Joey Meneses belted a solo homer in the eighth for Lehigh Valley.