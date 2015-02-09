RiverDogs go yard on three straight pitches

Wilkerman Garcia, No. 20 Yankees prospect Dermis Garcia and Steven Sensley drilled home runs on three consecutive offerings during the Class A Charleston Riverdogs' 10-9 loss to the Drive at Fluor Field.

It was one, two, three pitches hit out at the old ballgame Friday night in Greenville, South Carolina.

Video: River Dogs go back-to-back-to-back on three pitches

Coming to the dish with one out and two runs already across in the fourth inning, Wilkerman Garcia hit a grand slam to right-center field on a 1-2 pitch from Hildemaro Requena. Dermis Garcia pulled the right-hander's first pitch of the next at-bat over the fence in left. Left-handed hitter Sensley followed with his eighth homer, sending Requeno's next delivery out of the yard in right.

They were the only hits of the game by the trio.

The dinger sandwiched in the middle of the parade was the third in 20 games and second of the week for Dermis Garcia, a 20-year-old corner infielder who signed a $3 million deal with New York on July 2, 2014 as an international free agent. After debuting in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League in 2015 and spending the bulk of 2016-17 in the Rookie-level Appalachian League, he played 30 South Atlantic League games over the final month of last season, batting .227 with nine extra-base hits.

This year, the native of the Dominican Republic with above-average power remained in extended spring camp until May 17. He's hitting .164 (11-for-67) with seven extra-base knocks, nine runs and seven RBIs.

Charleston's eight-run fourth opened up a 9-1 lead, but Greenville chipped away with a run in the bottom half, four in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh. The 9-9 deadlock brought about Fluor Field's first extra-inning game to be played under the new rules implemented across the Minors this season.

Jordan Wren opened the 10th for the Drive by bunting Michael Osinski to third with a sacrifice and Osinski scored on a wild pitch by Austin DeCarr.

Greenville's Lorenzo Cedrola went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Southpaw Dominic LoBrutto (1-0) worked a hitless frame with one strikeout to earn the win.