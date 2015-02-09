Alzolay retires 16 in a row in gem for Iowa

The fourth-ranked Cubs prospect gave up one hit over six scoreless innings, striking out eight and walking one, before Triple-A Iowa dropped a 2-1, 10-inning decision to Round Rock on Saturday at Dell Diamond.

Adbert Alzolay's season may have gotten off to a delayed start, but he's having no problem making up for lost time.

Video: Iowa's Alzolay strikes out side

The only blemishes on Alzolay's night came back-to-back in the bottom of the first. After walking Drew Ferguson, he gave up his lone hit, a two-out single courtesy of Joshua Rojas. Rojas stole second, but Alzolay struck out Taylor Jones on a full count to end the threat and the inning.

The right-hander was perfect the rest of the way. Jones was the first of 16 consecutive batters retired by Alzolay. He ended his night by striking out the side in the sixth, getting Astros No. 2 prospect Kyle Tucker for the second time on his 79th pitch.

Gameday box score

It was the longest outing of the season for the Venezuela native, who surrendered five runs in each of his first two starts but has given up two over 17 innings in his last three to get his ERA down to 3.00.

Alzolay, the Cubs' top right-handed pitching prospect, tweaked his side in Spring Training and did not make his season debut until May 12 with Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach. He joined Iowa five days later.

The Venezeula native's last scoreless outing was a four-inning stint for the I-Cubs on May 29, 2018. He left early, was diagnosed with a strained lat and did not pitch again for the rest of the season.