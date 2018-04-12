Dunning dazzles for Dash with no-hit bid

The sixth-ranked White Sox prospect took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out eight for the second straight start as Class A Advanced Winston-Salem blanked Myrtle Beach, 9-0, on Wednesday night. Chris Pieters broke up the no-no with a one-out single and Dunning was lifted after allowing another single to Jhonny Pereda.

Dane Dunning returned to the Carolina League after a solid debut there last year. If early results are any indication, he won't be there much longer.

MLB.com's No. 92 overall prospect allowed three baserunners through six innings, two on errors. He plunked P.J. Higgins in the first and his own miscue allowed Pereda to reach in the third. Dash third baseman Ti'Quan Forbes' error let Andruw Monasterio reach with two outs in the sixth. The 23-year-old retired Joel Booker to begin the seventh, but Pieters grounded a 2-1 offering up the middle for the Pelicans' first hit.

Dunning threw 62 of 92 pitches for strikes, giving up two hits without walking a batter over 6 1/3 innings. With 16 strikeouts, he's tied for the league lead with Potomac's Matthew Crownover. The Florida native has allowed three hits or fewer in four consecutive starts dating to his final two outings of 2017.

Blake Hickman and Zach Thompson combined to allow one hit and one walk with two strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings to complete the shutout.

White Sox No. 13 prospect Luis Alexander Basabe went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base. Tenth-ranked Micker Adolfo contributed an RBI single and a double, while No. 11 Gavin Sheets chipped in a run-scoring double for the Dash, who broke open the game with a five-run fifth.

Cubs No. 18 prospect Keegan Thompson started for Myrtle Beach and surrendered four runs on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.