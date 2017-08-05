Jimenez maintains torrid pace for Dash

The second-ranked White Sox prospect homered, singled and drove in four runs Friday to lead Class A Advanced Winston-Salem to an 8-2 victory over Potomac at BB&T Ballpark. He's 25-for-71 (.352) with five homers and 18 RBIs in 20 games since being acquired from the Cubs.

While there has been much turnover in the White Sox farm system -- its top eight prospects weren't with the organization at this time last year -- Eloy Jimenez is doing his best to justify the upheaval.

Video: Jimenez belts a three-run homer for Winston-Salem

In 62 Carolina League games with Myrtle Beach and Winston-Salem, Jimenez is hitting .296 with 13 homers, 13 doubles, 25 walks and 50 RBIs. Friday night's effort fell one short of his career high for RBIs in a game, a feat he accomplishedon May 25 while playing with his former team against his current squad.

MLB.com's No. 7 overall prospect had an opportunity to put some major distance on Potomac with nobody out and runnners in scoring position in his first at-bat against Nationals No. 29 prospect Joan Baez but popped to second. Facing Baez again in the third following Joel Booker's leadoff single, Jimenez again was retired on an infield pop.

After rehabbing big leaguer Michael Taylor mishandled Bryant Flete's liner to center field start the fifth, Booker sacrificed to put a runner in scoring position for Jimenez, who knocked a single through the right side to give the Dash a 2-0 lead.

With two outs in the eighth, after Potomac had cut the margin to 5-2, Flete doubled to left against left-hander R.C. Orlan, who plunked Booker to put two runners on for Jimenez. The 20-year-old got ahead, 3-1, and drilled a laser over the fence in left-center for his third homer in eight games.

Flete doubled, tripled and scored three runs, while Booker contributed a pair of singles, an RBI and a run scored. Brady Conlan contributed a two-run singled in the fifth and walked twice for Winston-Salem.

Dash starter Bernardo Flores (1-3) earned his first Carolina League win after limiting the Nationals to four hits and two walks while fanning five over five scoreless frames.

Baez (1-8) gave up three runs -- one earned -- on seven hits and three walks with one strikeout in 4 2/3 innings.