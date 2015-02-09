Jimenez powers up in Knights' win

The top White Sox prospect recorded his first multi-homer game of the season, going deep twice before Triple-A Charlotte walked off with a 6-5, 10-inning victory over Indianapolis on Friday at BB&T Ballpark. He also doubled and drove in three runs in his fourth multi-hit effort this week.

Even at the highest level of the Minor Leagues, Eloy Jimenez has proven time and time again to be one of baseball's most potent hitters. Healthy again after returning from an injury, he doesn't appear to be slowing down.

MLB.com's No. 2 overall prospect began the year in the Southern League with Double-A Birmingham, where he hit .317/.368/.556 with 10 homers and 42 RBIs in 53 games. After putting up those impressive numbers, he earned a promotion to the International League and promptly batted .293 in his first 12 contests.

On July 2, however, Jimenez learned he had a strained left adductor muscle and was sidelined for two weeks. Since coming back off the shelf, he's 10-for-28 (.357) with six extra-base hits in six games.

With the Knights already on the board in the first after Jacob May's leadoff triple and Charlie Tilson's RBI groundout, the 21-year-old stepped in against Tribe starter Clay Holmes. Jimenez fell behind, 0-2, before blasting the next offering to the opposite field for a solo shot.

Two innings later, Tilson led off with a double to right before the native of the Dominican Republic ripped Holmes' first pitch for a double to left.

Jimenez faced Holmes again in the fifth and fouled off two pitches, then deposited the next one over the right-center field wall for his 15th homer of the season and fifth at the Triple-A level.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound slugger grounded out to short in the seventh and popped to second in the ninth, falling short of his second four-hit performance this year. But with the three-hit night, Jimenez boosted his International League average and OPS to .319 and .967, respectively.

After the Indians rallied to tie the game at 5-5, the Knights won it in the 10th on a sacrifice fly by Dustin Garneau. It made a winner ofCarson Fulmer (5-5), who struck out two in a perfect inning.