White Sox's Burger re-tears Achilles

Jake Burger appeared in six South Atlantic League playoff games for Kannapolis in 2017. (Brian McLeod/MiLB.com)

By Sam Dykstra / MiLB.com | May 9, 2018 12:50 PM ET

Jake Burger's 2018 season was already lost, but matters became even worse last week. The No. 8 White Sox prospect re-tore his left Achilles tendon and will need to restart the rehab process, Chicago general manager Rick Hahn told reporters Wednesday.

Burger was already set to miss all of the 2018 season after rupturing the same tendon this spring. The 22-year-old third baseman was running down the line to first base in a Cactus League game on Feb. 26 when he crumpled to the ground with the injury. He later underwent surgery. He needed the same procedure after the latest rupture at his home in Arizona, erasing 10 weeks of progress. The right-handed slugger was taken 11th overall in last year's Draft after hitting .328/.443/.648 with 22 homers as a junior at Missouri State. He spent most of his first Minor League season with Class A Kannapolis and put up a .271/.335/.409 line with four homers in 47 games. The White Sox gave Burger a non-roster invite to Spring Training to begin 2018, hoping he could be on the fast track to the Majors, but this latest injury is another setback.

