Southern notes: Collins stays positive

"They wanted an opportunity for both of them to catch more. It just happened that Seby went up there," Barons manager Ryan Newman said.

When the White Sox split up their top catching prospects after the Southern League All-Star Game, it was Seby Zavala -- not Zack Collins -- who was promoted from Birmingham to Triple-A Charlotte.

Collins, the 10th overall pick in the 2016 Draft out of the University of Miami, took the decision as a kick in the you-know-where, though.

"I'm not afraid to say that. I'd assume it would be a kick in the butt for anybody," said Collins. "They obviously felt that he was the one they needed to move up. But I'm by no means mad or anything like that. I'm just going to keep working hard and compete."

Although Collins is ranked No. 94 among MLB.com's Top 100 Prospects and the No. 4 catcher, the 23-year-old continues to be a work in progress behind the plate.

Zavala, taken in the 12th round a year before Collins out of San Diego State, also swings a power bat and right now is more polished defensively.

"There were some things said that I kind of took to heart and I'm working on my catching all that I can," said Collins, ranked as the No. 8 White Sox prospect, while Zavala is No. 20. "We were pretty much best friends when he was here and we still are, I'd say. But at the same time, we're competing for a job and I'm going to be working my hardest to be that starting catcher one day for the White Sox or someone else."

The left-handed-hitting Collins leads the Minors with 74 walks and has 11 home runs, compiling a .250/.412/.436 slash line despite a dreadful first few weeks to the season. However, he also has 11 passed balls and five errors, and needs to continue making strides calling games and working with pitchers.

"We're saying we've got a lot of great pitching prospects here. Show us you can handle them," Newman said. "That's what he's doing."