Chisholm's hot stretch continues for Rawhide

Arizona's No. 2 prospect continued his post-promotion surge at the plate, going 4-for-5 and driving in three runs as Class A Advanced Visalia beat San Jose, 7-1.

"I feel like I'm on the beach right now because it looks like I'm hitting a beach ball right now," he said with a laugh. "That's what it does for me."

One of the Minors' few native Bahamians, Jasrado Chisholm is feeling right at home these days, but not for the reason one might think.

Gameday box score

After a slow start to the season with Class A Kane County, Chisholm got bumped up a level and responded immediately. Thursday night's performance gave the Nassau native hits in 10 of his 12 games in the California League while extending his modest hitting streak to five games.

"Just being myself and keeping my same rhythm [is key]," he said. "I'm not thinking it's a higher level, but just thinking that I'm playing the same game that I left off playing in Kane County."

Chisholm got his one hitless at-bat out of the way in the first inning when he popped out to short before starting a parade of singles. The shortstop prospect laced an RBI single to center field in the third and followed with an RBI single to second base in the fifth.

"I just go from at-bat to at-bat, see what they're doing to me the first at-bat to see if they'll pitch me the same the second at-bat," he said. "It's never the case that they pitch me the same if I don't get out."

After driving in his third run on a soft liner to left in the sixth, Chisholm finished the night with a line drive to center. Luis Alejandro Basabe was thrown out at the plate trying to score on the play and net a fourth RBI by San Jose center fielder Bryce Johnson for the inning's final out.

MiLB include

In 76 games to start the season with Kane County, Chisholm batted .244/.311/.472. Moved up to Visalia on July 19, he headed into Thursday with a .289/.347/.667 slash line through his first 11 Class A Advanced games, and the four-hit showing boosted his line to .340/.389/.680.

"They attack with more fastballs here," Chisholm said. "In Kane County, they'll try to throw a lot of off-speed at you, see if you can hit it.

"I feel like I'm able to read pitchers better. You come in, you know they're attacking you with fastballs, and you kind of learn from that because almost every pitcher comes at you with fastballs. I feel it plays into my game as a fastball hitter."

Chisholm has registered multiple knocks in three outings during his streak. The four hits marked the second-most in any game this season for the 20-year-old behind a five-hit performance on July 16 with Kane County.