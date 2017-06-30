Flexen whiffs 10 for Rumble Ponies

New York's No. 23 prospect struck out 10 and allowed only a solo home run over six innings as Double-A Binghamton held on for a 7-5 victory over Hartford on Thursday night.

The Mets have struggled with injuries at the Major League level in 2017, but on the farm, arms like Chris Flexen continue to impress.

Flexen (3-1) gave an indication of how his night would go by fanning the first four hitters. The right-hander remained perfect through four innings and struck out seven of his first 13 batters before surrendering a one-out blast by Jan Vazquez in the fifth frame. Flexen responded by retiring the final five he faced, the last two by strikeout.

Video: Flexen notches 10th strikeout for Binghamton

Flexen has made four starts at Double-A for an organization with four big league starting pitchers on the disabled list. Through his first 26 2/3 innings with Binghamton, the 22-year-old has amassed 29 strikeouts without a walk.

Once Flexen exited, Rumble Ponies relievers recorded five strikeouts. After Corey Taylor was charged with three runs in a third of an inning, Ben Griset fanned two in a perfect frame and Cory Burns notched three whiffs in the ninth despite surrendering a solo homer to Josh Fuentes.

L.J. Mazzilli's two-run single highlighted a five-run third for Binghamton. A third run scored on the play on a throwing error by Yard Goats right fielder Drew Weeks.

Matt Oberste went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs for the Rumble Ponies.