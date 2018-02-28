Reds' Mahle spins two perfect frames

The Reds' fifth-ranked prospect struck out three over two innings of perfect relief in a 6-3 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday afternoon. Mahle notched a pair of punchouts in the third and sandwiched two flyouts around his third strikeout in the fourth.

Cincinnati got an impressive firsthand look at what Tyler Mahle is capable of in 2017. If his early Cactus League appearances are any indication, 2018 should be quite an encore.

The right-hander has allowed two baserunners -- one hit and one walk -- while fanning five over four scoreless innings this spring.

Mahle reached double digits in wins for the third consecutive season in the Minors last year, going 10-7 with a 2.06 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings with Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville. MLB.com's No. 84 overall prospect tossed the second nine-inning perfect game in Southern League history when he blanked Mobile, 1-0, on April 22. Mahle finished with a 1.59 ERA in 14 Double-A starts before he was promoted on June 22.

The 23-year-old made his Major League debut against the Pirates last Aug. 27, then blanked the Cardinals over five innings on Sept. 13 to record his first big league win. Mahle posted a 2.70 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP in four starts for the Reds.

Brewers No. 6 prospect Brett Phillips and No. 11 prospect Mauricio Dubon both singled in two at-bats.

In other spring action:

Cubs 6, White Sox 5 (Box)

The Cubs are set at third base, but David Bote showed the big club he could be a part-time option while filling in there Tuesday. The North Siders' No. 15 prospect went 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored against their crosstown rivals. No. 8 prospect Victor Caratini added a single, an RBI and a run scored as the Cubs' starting first baseman. Dillon Maples, the Cubs' No. 13 prospect, surrendered two earned runs on two hits and two walks in one inning, while No. 3 prospect Oscar De La Cruz worked around a hit with a punchout in a scoreless ninth for the save. Third-ranked White Sox prospect Luis Robert went 1-for-1 with a walk, but le Carson Fulmer was saddled with the loss after giving up four runs -- one earned -- on five hits and a walk in an inning-plus.

Angels 5, Rockies 2 (Box)

Angels No. 23 prospect David Fletcher went 2-for-2 with a two-run single to pad the lead in the seventh inning. Shohei Ohtani -- MLB.com's top overall prospect -- served as Los Angeles' designated hitter for the second day in a row and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. On the mound, No. 17 prospect Eduardo Paredes allowed a hit while recording two outs and 27th-ranked Jake Jewell fanned two in a perfect ninth for the save. Rockies No. 12 prospect Sam Hilliard went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored.

Giants 14, D-backs 12 (Box)

D-backs No. 20 prospect Kevin Cron went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. After going 0-for-9 in his first three Cactus League contests, the first baseman is 4-for-7 with four RBIs in his last two games. No. 18 prospect Jared Miller tossed a scoreless inning, working around a hit and a walk. Giants No. 5 prospect Austin Slater smacked his first homer of the spring on a 2-for-3, two-RBI day. No. 2 prospect Chris Shaw added a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in three plate appearances.

Padres 11, Mariners (ss) 6 (Box)

Third-ranked Padres prospect Luis Urias doubled and walked in two plate appearances. Left-hander Joey Lucchesi walked one in two scoreless innings for San Diego. Mariners No. 17 prospect Ian Miller went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Rangers 4, Dodgers 4 (Box)

Second-ranked Texas prospect Willie Calhoun singled, walked twice and scored a run.

Royals 14, Mariners (ss) 9 (Box)

Braden Bishop, the Mariners' No. 5 prospect, doubled and scored a run, while 30th-ranked Chuck Taylor went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Royals No. 18 prospect Ryan O'Hearn homered and scored twice on a two-hit afternoon.

Yankees 9, Blue Jays 8 (Box)

Blue Jays No. 3 prospect Anthony Alford continued his torrid hitting, going 2-for-2 with an RBI triple, in a 9-8 loss in Dunedin. The 23-year-old outfielder hit his first homer on Monday and is batting .444 in four spring games. Catcher Reese McGuire is even hotter. After clubbing a solo homer against the Yankees, he's 3-for-4 with a walk in Grapefruit League play. Battling for the Yankees' third base job, Miguel Andujar homered for the second time in as many days, delivering a solo shot in the sixth inning.

Tigers 11, Phillies 6 (Box)

Detroit outlasted Philadelphia in a game that went nearly four hours and featured five homers. Tigers No. 11 prospect Mike Gerber went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI in the rout. For the Phillies, who scored all their runs in the sixth inning, Roman Quinn blasted a three-run homer and J.P. Crawford and Dylan Cozens both singled. Crawford is 3-for-5 in three spring games as he tries to lock down the starting shortstop job.

Marlins 2, Nationals 2 (Box)

Pitchers were the standouts at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Marlins No. 22 prospect Trevor Richards struck out one and allowed one hit in a scoreless inning, while No. 16 prospect Merandy Gonzalez gave up an earned run on a hit and a walk while fanning two in 1 1/3 frames. Nationals No. 24 prospect Wander Suero tossed a scoreless ninth around a hit and a walk to keep the game tied. At the plate, No. 7 prospect Magneuris Sierra had one of the Marlins' six hits out of the leadoff spot.

Cardinals 6, Red Sox 1 (Box)

Twelfth-ranked Cardinals prospect Yairo Munoz played all nine innings at shortstop and went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. No. 9 prospect Andrew Knizner went deep in the eighth for his first spring homer in his only at-bat of the day. Right-handers Jake Woodford (No. 22) and Derian Gonzalez (No. 28) each tossed a scoreless inning in relief. Red Sox No. 15 prospect Jalen Beeks surrendered three runs -- one earned -- on one hit and three walks in three frames. Boston outfield prospect Tate Matheny, the son of Cards manager Mike Matheny, entered in the seventh and walked in his only plate appearance.

Orioles 2, Rays 1 (Box)

Orioles No. 2 prospect Ryan Mountcastle went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored and No. 3 prospect Chance Sisco drew a walk in Baltimore's first Grapefruit League win. Sixth-ranked prospect Tanner Scott pitched a scoreless fifth, allowing one hit while striking out a batter in his Spring Training debut. Starter Hunter Harvey, Baltimore's No. 4 prospect, allowed a run on three hits and a walk in two innings. He stuck out three and did not allow a fly ball. No. 18 prospect David Hess worked two scoreless frames after 27th-ranked Pedro Araujo worked a scoreless sixth for the win.

Astros 8, Mets 2 (Box)

Houston jumped all over Mets starter Steven Matz for five runs in the second and cruised in St. Lucie. Top Astros prospect Kyle Tucker went 1-for-4, while Tim Tebow returned from a sprained ankle and went hitless in his first two Grapefruit League at-bats for New York.

Pirates 3, Braves 3 (Box)

The Bucs and Braves battled to a tie on, with Pirates No. 9 prospect Kevin Kramer delivering a double, a walk and a run scored. A 2015 second-round pick out of UCLA, he's 2-for-4 with a pair of extra-base hits in three spring games.