Yard Goats' Rodgers goes on disabled list

The top Rockies prospect , who left Sunday's Yard Goats game in the first inning, was placed on the seven-day disabled list Wednesday retroactive to Aug. 8 with what the Hartford Courant reported was a quad strain.

Just as he was starting to hit his stride in Double-A, Brendan Rodgers has taken a detour.

Rodgers doubled and drove in a run in the top of the first inning of Hartford's 9-5 loss at Erie three days ago, but the shortstop didn't take the field in the bottom of the frame, replaced defensively by Anthony Phillips. Rodgers hasn't seen game action since.

MLB.com's No. 9 overall prospect struggled his first couple of weeks in Double-A, batting just .184/.259/.184 after 13 games, but once he got on a roll in July, hits came in bunches. From July 6-Aug. 6, Rodgers went 30-for-94 (.319) with six home runs, five doubles, 20 runs and 14 RBIs. At the time he was sidelined, the shortstop had collected hits in eight straight games.

Rodgers, who celebrated his 21st birthday Wednesday, made the jump to Double-A after an eye-opening start to the season with Class A Advanced Lancaster. In 48 games with the JetHawks, he compiled a slash line of .400/.419/.700 with 12 homers, 46 RBIs and 43 runs, earning midseason California League All-Star honors prior to his promotion.

Between two levels this year, Rodgers has played in 84 games and hit .348/.384/.592 with 18 homers, 63 RBIs and 63 runs scored.