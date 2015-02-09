Rockies' Nevin stays hot in AFL action

The son of Yankees coach and former big leaguer Phil Nevin has hits in all four games he's played and is 7-for-15 (.467) with seven RBIs this fall.

The 11th-ranked Rockies prospect singled twice and drove in two more runs Wednesday as Salt River defeated Mesa, 6-1, in Arizona Fall League play at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

The 21-year-old was in the middle of a three-run first inning. D-backs No. 3 prospect Jazz Chisholm reached on an error by Red Sox first baseman Josh Ockimey and stole second. After second-ranked Nationals prospect Carter Kieboom grounded out to move Chisholm to third, D-backs No. 5 prospect Daulton Varsho laced an RBI single to center field. Varsho stole second and scored on a base hit by top Marlins prospect Monte Harrison, who took third on an error by center fielder and Tigers No. 8 prospect Daz Cameron. Nevin then beat out a grounder to third that scored Harrison.

Nevin also drove in Salt River's final run in the seventh with a single to center.

Chisholm stole three bases and scored twice, while Varsho and Harrison had two hits apiece. Marlins No. 16 prospect Jordan Yamamoto (1-0) struck out six over three innings, allowing an RBI single to Tigers outfielder Daniel Woodrow.

Rockies No. 20 prospect Jesus Tinoco fanned two in two scoreless frames and Marlins righty Kyle Keller struck out the side in the sixth for Salt River.

Red Sox right-hander Josh Taylor (0-1) gave up three runs -- one earned -- on three hits in two innings, while Cubs lefty Manuel Rondon hurled two scoreless frames for the Solar Sox.

In other AFL action:

Javelinas 7, Saguaros 2

Padres No. 23 prospect Hudson Potts smashed a three-run homer in the first inning and added a single to help Peoria improve to 5-2. Buddy Reed, the Padres' 13th-ranked prospect, collected three knocks and scored twice, while No. 6 Braves prospect Cristian Pache chipped in with two hits and a couple of RBIs. Mariners No. 9 prospect Wyatt Mills, M's right-hander David McKay and Pirates righty Dauris Valdez combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings to finish up. Pirates No. 8 prospect Bryan Reynolds and Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman each drove in a run for Surprise. Gameday box score

Scorpions 2, Desert Dogs 1 (11 innings)

Mets No. 2 prospect Peter Alonso drew a bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning as Scottsdale improved to 4-3. No. 3 Reds prospect Taylor Trammell knocked in the Scorpions' other run with a single in the sixth and 20th-ranked Giants prospect Garrett Williams gave up three hits over four scoreless frames. Indians outfielder Connor Marabell singled home No. 28 White Sox prospect Laz Rivera with Glendale's lone run. Ninth-ranked White Sox prospect Luis Alexander Basabe singled twice, walked and stole a base for the winless Desert Dogs. Gameday box score