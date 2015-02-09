Wong continues to rake for Drillers

The Dodgers' No. 28 prospect notched his fourth straight three-hit game, second in a row with a homer, walked and drove in a pair of runs as Double-A Tulsa bested Amarillo, 8-4, on Tuesday at Hodgetown.

Connor Wong has played in 36 Texas League games since being promoted from the California League on July 15. He's spent nearly one-third of that time putting together the best stretch of his professional career.

Video: Tulsa's Wong mashes homer

The 2017 third-round pick won an eight-pitch battle with right-hander Tom Colletti (0-1) in the third inning by working a walk. He led off the fifth and greeted righty Blake Rogers by going the other way with a 2-1 fastball and lining it into right field for a base hit. He was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

Gameday box score

Wong saw Rogers again an inning later, this time with a pair of runners on, and hammered an 0-1 pitch to left for a knock that plated Drew Avans from second. With one out in the eighth against Javy Guerra, he fell behind, 0-2, but ended a 10-pitch at-bat by depositing a blast beyond the wall in left-center for his seventh dinger with Tulsa.

Wong is 22-for-43 (.512) during an 11-game hitting streak with six long balls, four doubles, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored. In his last four contests, he's 12-for-18 to get his Double-A slash line up to .338/.379/.571.

The University of Houston product also is riding a 14-game on-base streak and has compiled 13 multi-hit performances since joining the Drillers. He was named a 2018 MiLB.com Organization All-Star after hitting .269/.350/.480 with an .831 OPS, 41 extra-base hits, 60 RBIs and 64 runs scored in 102 games with Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga. Wong moved behind the plate after spending his college carer as a shortstop.

2019 MiLB include

Sixth-ranked Dodgers prospect Jeter Downs contributed a pair of hits, including a two-run jack in the third, while Errol Robinson went 3-for-5 with a run scored. Tulsa starter Markus Solbach (4-1) allowed four unearned runs on 10 hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

In his first action since Aug. 2, top Padres prospect MacKenzie Gore yielded a leadoff walk before fanning the next five batters. He was pulled after 1 2/3 frames and did not factor in the decision.

Tyler Benson and Kyle Overstreet each had three hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Sod Poodles.