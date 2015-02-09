Varsho dominant at dish in doubleheader

Arizona's fourth-ranked prospect went a combined 7-for-9 in Double-A Jackson's doubleheader sweep of Mobile at Hank Aaron Stadium. He went 4-for-4 with two doubles in Generals' 5-1 win in the opener and followed that up with a 3-for-5 showing in their 11-8 nightcap victory.

Game 1 box score | Game 2 box score

In the opener, Varsho led off with a pair of singles in the first and third innings. He doubled in the fifth and seventh, coming around to score on another two-bagger from Andy Young in the final frame.

Hours later, the 22-year-old singled again in the first inning of the second contest before being stranded at third. Two frames later, Varsho picked up his sixth straight hit of the day after rocketing a double off first base. He crossed the plate on a double by Drew Ellis. He capped his monster day off with a single in the sixth, scoring again on Ellis' knock.

Video: Generals' Varsho smokes double

MLB.com's No. 6 overall catching prospect raised his average to .295. In his first full season as a pro last year, he compiled a slash line of .294/.367/.475 between the Rookie-level Arizona League and Class A Advanced Visalia, smacking 12 homers and driving in 45 runs.

Westbrook finished 3-for-8 with a homer, four RBIs and four runs scored. Ellis only played in the nightcap, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs.