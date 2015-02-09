Cameron building on ascension in AFL

"Just being around the guys [at Triple-A], I learned a lot about the game," Cameron said. "It could be knowing how many outs there are, what to do in certain situations, just basic things -- the small details that matter the most. Things that will help my approach and my routine before the game, and to see some of the Triple-A guys who've been there for a minute and know the game and know how it goes. I think it was good for my knowledge."

After a strong two-month stretch with Double-A Erie that lasted through the middle of August, Daz Cameron spent a few weeks at Triple-A Toledo. His .211/.246/.316 batting line over 62 plate appearances may not pop off the stat sheet, but the experience he gained with the Mud Hens has been exponentially more important than any numbers could be.

Cameron has played off those lessons in the 2018 Arizona Fall League, and the results have been more reminiscent of his climb through the Detroit system the past two seasons than what he showed in a small sample size in the International League.

Detroit's No. 8 prospect hit safely in his first three games with the Mesa Solar Sox before back-to-back hitless appearances left him 3-for-19 with seven strikeouts and two walks. He picked up seven hits with eight walks and three strikeouts in his next 15 at-bats to pull his line up to .316/.458/.421 through Saturday's action, and Cameron points to his Triple-A experience as one of the reasons for his current success.

"I prepare myself better mentally, just going out there knowing that I'm ready to attack, not be passive, stay in the [middle] and not be too aggressive," the 21-year-old said. "Just getting a pitch I can handle, not missing my pitch and staying consistent with that and not trying to do too much. Sometimes I get up there and try to do too much -- I learn from it and I'm able to move on and get better from it."

The Tigers didn't send Cameron to the AFL with any specific goals iafter he batted .264/.343/.406 with eight home runs and 24 stolen bases across three levels in 2018, so he entered the season with the intention of working on his all-around game, and most importantly, his consistency. A big part of that has been understanding when to be aggressive and when to dial things back.

Cameron attempted seven stolen bases through his first 11 games, a mark topped by only four other players in the AFL. While he's been caught more times (four) than he's been successful (three), the 2015 competitive-balance pick isn't focusing on those results.

"I'm just trying to learn from it, figure out a couple things with my jump and maneuver some things to help me along the way. It's all a learning process and it will get there," he said. "Just reading pitchers, figuring out what I need to do and not being indecisive -- just being ready to go instead of hesitating. I think that'll help me along the way."

That selective aggression also has manifested itself at the plate, where Cameron is walking almost as much as he's striking out. He has drawn a free pass in five consecutive games.

"I just have the mentality that I want to go after this guy and don't want to be overaggressive, but I want to be aggressive with my pitch," said the son of former Major Leaguer Mike Cameron. "Just refining and staying consistent with a good approach and having good at-bats."

Cameron also has enjoyed catching up with an old friend in Mesa -- fourth-ranked Angels prospect Jahmai Jones. Both are natives of Georgia -- Cameron's hometown of McDonough is a one-hour drive from Roswell, where Jones grew up. The two faced off against each other numerous times during their high-school days.

Although their professional paths deviated when they were both drafted in 2015 -- Cameron went 37th overall to the Astros, 33 spots of when the Angels drafted Jones -- the two continued to keep in touch and hit together in the offseason. Cameron has enjoyed getting to play with Jones this fall.

"We know each other pretty well. We haven't seen each other play since high school, so for me to see him play and pick his brain on a couple things has been good. [It's good] just to have him around," Cameron said. "I've taken some things from other people too, like [No. 6 Red Sox prospect] Bobby Dalbec. Just some guys I've seen around the league, getting their knowledge and intake on some things."

The 21-year-old outfielders plan to work out together again this offseason and a camaraderie extends amongst a group of Minor Leaguers hailing from Georgia, including Taylor Trammell and Tyler Stephenson -- the Reds No. 3 and 6 prospects respectively, 22nd-ranked Phillies prospect Cornelius Randolph, Giants No. 25 prospect Jalen Miller and 26th-ranked Yankees prospect Isiah Gilliam.

"Pretty much all the Georgia guys try to stay in touch and get together in the offseason," Cameron said. "We can sit there and take different things and pick [each others'] brains. Sometimes what works for me may work for the other guys, something that may not work for me may work for the other guys. We just exchange conversations, have fun with it a little bit and support each other. I think it's been good to have some support from the Georgia guys."

It's taken a lot of pressure off Cameron to perform in the rarified atmosphere of the elite prospect league. He is more focused on enjoying the experience, one he knows he may never have again.

"I just thought it was an opportunity to come out here and work hard on some things I need to work on and just play the game and have fun with the players around me," he said. "I'm just trying to better myself every day, be a better teammate every day and enjoy the process."