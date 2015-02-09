Castro collects four hits for Mud Hens

Detroit's No. 7 prospect recorded four hits, including his third triple of the season, and drove in three runs as Triple-A Toledo outslugged Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 12-8, on Friday at PNC Field. He also stole a base and scored twice.

Willi Castro continues to reward the Tigers for taking a chance on him in a trade last summer.

Video: Castro legs out triple for Toledo

Castro singled to right field in the first inning and came around to score on Mikie Mahtook's fifth homer of the season. He tripled to right-center in the third, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Josh Lester. Another single in the fourth plated both Tigers No. 18 prospect Dawel Lugo and Victor Reyes and marked the Mud Hens' ninth and final hit against RailRiders starter Drew Hutchison.

Castro rounded out his second four-hit game of the season -- he went 4-for- 6 on April 25 at Charlotte -- with a sixth-inning knock before striking out in the eighth.

The 22-year-old boosted his batting average 22 points to .321 and has six hits in his last three games. He's reached base in all but one of 28 games this season and boasts an .856 OPS.

Gameday box score

The Tigers acquired the switch-hitting shortstop from the Indians at last year's Trade Deadline when they sent outfielder Leonys Martin and right-hander Kyle Dowdy to Cleveland. Before the deal, Castro hit .245/.303/.350 with five homers in 97 games, a disappointing stint after the Indians added him to their 40-man roster during the offseason. After the deal, the Puerto Rico native compiled a .317/.353/.516 slash line between Double-A Erie and Toledo.

Castro's production Friday was part of the Mud Hens' 15-hit night. Lester and Mahtook each drove in two runs along with Cameron Rupp. Fifth-ranked Tigers prospect Daz Cameron blasted his fifth homer of the season in the fourth, while Lugo totaled four hits and knocked in a run.

That was enough, although none of Toledo's seven pitchers lasted more than two innings.

The RailRiders put seven runs on the board in the second, five of which were charged to reliever Nolan Blackwood. Jose Manuel Fernandez, Joe Navilhon (1-0), Caleb Thielbar and Jose Cisnero blanked Scranton/Wilkes-Barre over the final six frames, with Cisnero striking out the side in the ninth.

Hutchison (2-2) surrendered nine runs -- eight earned -- on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked two without recording a strikeout. Trey Amburgey homered and Ryan McBroom hit a two-run double for the RailRiders.