Peters spouts four-hit game for Drillers

The Dodgers' eighth-ranked prospect smacked his Texas League-leading 22nd home run of the season on a four-hit night, driving in three runs as Double-A Tulsa beat Arkansas, 10-6, on Sunday at ONEOK Field.

Peters yanked the first pitch he saw from Spencer Herrmann for a double to left field with two outs in the first inning. Staked to a 2-0 count against the left-hander in the third, the 22-year-old lined a single to center. He powered up in the fifth, sending an 0-1 offering from righty reliever Trevor Frank over the wall in left-center for a three-run shot. The homer put him one long ball ahead of Arkansas' Joey Curletta and Springfield's Lane Thomas.

Behind 0-2 against Seattle's ninth-ranked prospect Wyatt Mills, Peters shortened up against the righty and slapped a single to field in the seventh for his fourth knock of the game. Righty Matt Festa struck out the 2016 fourth-round pick to lead off the eighth.

Peters began the season on a high note, finishing April with a .306/.394/.506 slash line. He cooled off over the course of the next two months before mashing six homers throughout July. He's collected two homers and a 7-for-21 run through seven games in August.

With Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga last season, the 6-foot-6 slugger hit 27 homers while batting .276/.372/.514. Peters has three multi-homer efforts in 2018, most recently against Northwest Arkansas on June 22.

Dodgers No. 6 prospect Gavin Lux reached base twice and scored a run, keeping his average at .412 since joining the Drillers last week. Cael Brockmeyer singled three times and scored twice.

Top Mariners prospect Kyle Lewis drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and walked. Chris Mariscal went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the Travelers.