Smith, Rosario lead 51s' offensive outburst

The Mets' second-ranked prospect drove in a career-high six runs and top prospect Amed Rosario matched his career high with four hits as Triple-A Las Vegas muscled out a 13-7 victory against El Paso at Cashman Field.

Just two games after losing the longest hit streak of his career, Dominic Smith set another personal record, once again with the help of a familiar accomplice.

Smith, MLB.com's No. 52 prospect, plated third-ranked Rosario twice, including on his 11th homer of the season in the sixth inning. The pair combined to score six runs and sit tied atop the Pacific Coast League with 113 hits. Reno's Ketel Marte trails them in third with 105.

Video: Las Vegas' Smith hits two-run homer

Over 86 games this season, the 22-year-old Smith is batting .328 with 11 homers and 57 RBIs while 21-year-old Rosario sports a .327 average with seven long balls and 52 RBIs in 83 contests.

During a 19-game hit streak for the first-round pick in the 2013 Draft that began June 13, Smith hit .361 with three homers, 16 runs scored and 10 RBIs. The run came to end on an 0-for-4 night on July 4.

Gameday box score

Although Rosario wasted no time Thursday, knocking a single to right field in his first at-bat and to left in his second, Las Vegas' 13-run barrage was contained to the final three frames. Following Rosario's single to center to lead off the sixth, Smith caught hold of a 2-0 delivery from El Paso starter Dillon Overton and lifted it over the fence in left-center.

In the next inning with the 51s down, 5-3, Rosario bounced into a forceout to load the bases for Smith -- a .286 hitter with the bags full -- and right-handed reliever Trevor Frank on the hill.

Video: Las Vegas' Rosario tallies fourth hit

Smith then drove in two by pulling a line single to right to tie the game. Rosario later scored on an RBI single by Kevin Plawecki and Smith crossed the plate on a two-out knock by No. 26 Mets prospect Phillip Evans.

Gavin Cecchini, New York's sixth-ranked prospect, roped a one-out double in the eighth and Rosario beat out a single to first base. He swiped his second bag of the night before Smith's single to right against reliever Jose Valdez plated both runners.

MiLB include

A single by Plawecki pushed Smith to second before Josh Rodriguez slammed a double to the gap in right to score the Los Angeles native.

The catcher smacked three hits, scored twice and drove in a run, Evans added a pair of singles and four RBIs and Cecchini doubled, singled, scored twice and plated a run.

No. 23 Padres prospect Franchy Cordero tripled, doubled and drove in a pair while Dusty Coleman belted a two-run shot for the Chihuahuas.