Waters, Supak headline Southern stars

Start strong. Finish strong. It's not easy to do both, but Drew Waters and Trey Supak did so to earn some well-deserved hardware.

Waters, who ranks No. 25 in MLB.com's Top 100 Prospects, batted .319/.366/.481 over 108 games at Double-A Mississippi. He posted league-best totals in hits (134), doubles (35), triples (nine) and batting average while ranking second in total bases despite being promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 5. He also chipped in five home runs and 13 stolen bases.

Supak, the Brewers' No. 12 prospect, returned to the Southern League after going 6-6 with a 2.91 ERA in 16 starts for Biloxi in 2018 and improved across the board. Although he was promoted to Triple-A San Antonio on July 26, he remained tied for the circuit lead with 11 wins and led the league with a 0.87 WHIP while ranking second in ERA (2.20) and posting a 91-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The top challenger to Waters' MVP crown was fifth-ranked D-backs prospect Daulton Varsho, who led the Southern League after 104 games with an .892 OPS and 81 runs scored while ripping 46 extra-base hits (25 doubles, four triple, 17 homers), stealing 21 bases and finishing in the top three in both on-base percentage (.375) and slugging percentage (.517).

No. 11 overall prospect Cristian Pache was named to the outfield along with teammate Waters after posting a .278/.340/.474 batting line with 11 homers, 53 RBIs and eight stolen bases.

On a roster littered with Atlanta prospects, 13th-ranked Tucker Davidson claimed top southpaw honors after going 7-6 with a league-leading 2.03 ERA and 11 strikeouts over 110 2/3 innings at Mississippi.

