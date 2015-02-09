Waters, Supak headline Southern stars
Braves, Brewers prospects take home top All-Star honors
By Chris Tripodi / MiLB.com | August 28, 2019 12:00 PM
Start strong. Finish strong. It's not easy to do both, but Drew Waters and Trey Supak did so to earn some well-deserved hardware.
The Southern League announced its postseason All-Stars on Wednesday, with Waters named Most Valuable Player and Supak taking home the Most Outstanding Pitcher award.
Waters, who ranks No. 25 in MLB.com's Top 100 Prospects, batted .319/.366/.481 over 108 games at Double-A Mississippi. He posted league-best totals in hits (134), doubles (35), triples (nine) and batting average while ranking second in total bases despite being promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 5. He also chipped in five home runs and 13 stolen bases.
Supak, the Brewers' No. 12 prospect, returned to the Southern League after going 6-6 with a 2.91 ERA in 16 starts for Biloxi in 2018 and improved across the board. Although he was promoted to Triple-A San Antonio on July 26, he remained tied for the circuit lead with 11 wins and led the league with a 0.87 WHIP while ranking second in ERA (2.20) and posting a 91-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
The top challenger to Waters' MVP crown was fifth-ranked D-backs prospect Daulton Varsho, who led the Southern League after 104 games with an .892 OPS and 81 runs scored while ripping 46 extra-base hits (25 doubles, four triple, 17 homers), stealing 21 bases and finishing in the top three in both on-base percentage (.375) and slugging percentage (.517).
No. 11 overall prospect Cristian Pache was named to the outfield along with teammate Waters after posting a .278/.340/.474 batting line with 11 homers, 53 RBIs and eight stolen bases.
On a roster littered with Atlanta prospects, 13th-ranked Tucker Davidson claimed top southpaw honors after going 7-6 with a league-leading 2.03 ERA and 11 strikeouts over 110 2/3 innings at Mississippi.
Here is the complete list of Southern League end-of-season All-Stars:
|Name
|Position
|Team
|MLB Org
|Daulton Varsho
|Catcher
|Jackson
|ARI
|Patrick Leonard
|First Base
|Biloxi
|MIL
|Travis Blankenhorn
|Second Base
|Pensacola
|CIN
|Drew Ellis
|Third Base
|Jackson
|ARI
|Jazz Chisholm
|Shortstop
|Jacksonville
|MIA
|Brandon Marsh
|Outfield
|Mobile
|LAA
|Cristian Pache
|Outfield
|Mississippi
|ATL
|Pavin Smith
|Outfield
|Jackson
|ARI
|Drew Waters *
|Outfield
|Mississippi
|ATL
|Ibandel Isabel
|Designated Hitter
|Chattanooga
|CIN
|Miles Mastrobuoni
|Best Utility Man
|Montgomery
|TB
|Lucius Fox
|Best Hustler
|Montgomery
|TB
|Trey Supak ^
|Best Right-Handed Pitcher
|Biloxi
|MIL
|Tucker Davidson
|Best Left-Handed Pitcher
|Mississippi
|ATL
|Nate Griep
|Best Relief Pitcher
|Biloxi
|MIL
|Morgan Ensberg
|Manager
|Montgomery
|TB
|* Most Valuable Player
|^ Pitcher of the Year
Chris Tripodi is a producer for MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @christripodi. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More