Cease remains lights-out for Barons

Baseball's No. 44 overall prospect struck out 11 over five innings, one shy of his season high in strikeouts, while allowing just two hits and two walks as Double-A Birmingham beat Jacksonville, 6-0, in Thursday's completion of Wednesday's suspended game.

It took an extra day to complete and didn't put his name in the final decision, but Dylan Cease's 23rd start of the season was another brilliant entry.

Video: Birmingham's Cease collects 11th strikeout

Cease wasn't at his most efficient against the Jumbo Shrimp, tossing 60 of 103 pitches for strikes, but the fifth-ranked White Sox prospect was tough to line up for opposing hitters. The righty walked Lewis Brinson to lead off the first inning before punching out the side behind the rehabbing Marlins outfielder. After fanning one in the second, Cease struck out two in the third and worked out of his only trouble spot in the fourth.

Brian Miller singled to right field with one out and stole second base, moving to third on a throwing error by catcher Zack Collins, the No. 8 White Sox prospect. Facing the only man to reach third against him on the night, Cease buckled down to keep the game scoreless, freezing Brian Schales on strike three and getting pinch-hitter Eric Jagielo swinging for the final out of the inning.

The 22-year-old whiffed the side in the fifth, working around Rodrigo Vigil's two-out double to left.

Cease dropped his Southern League ERA to 1.72 in the fifth outing of his last six in which he hasn't allowed an earned run. Over that span, the native of Milton, Georgia, sports a 0.29 ERA, allowing one earned run with 48 strikeouts and just 12 walks in 30 2/3 innings. Opponents are batting .120 against him since July 22.

Birmingham broke through with three runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth. Chicago's No. 9 prospect Luis Alexander Basabe went 3-for-5 with two RBIs to lead the offense.