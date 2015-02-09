Cozens homers twice to lead IronPigs

The IronPigs clubbed five home runs -- including two from Phillies No. 15 prospect Dylan Cozens and a pair from Mitch Walding -- to back ninth-ranked Ranger Suarez's five strong innings in an 8-0 victory over the Bisons at Coca-Cola Park.

Triple-A Lehigh Valley treated fans to a fireworks display following home games over the weekend. Patrons in attendance Sunday saw more of them, except the players provided the firepower this time around.

After Suarez turned in a 1-2-3 first inning, Walding and Cozens tagged right-hander Nick Tepesch for two-run homers in the home half of the frame.

Walding led off the third with a dinger to right and Cozens roped a double to center on the first pitch of the at-bat two batters later.

With Tepesch still in the game and one out in the fifth, Cozens worked a full count before homering to center on the seventh pitch of the at-bat. The 24-year-old's final plate appearance of the game came one inning later, sharply flying out to center on the first pitch he saw from Buffalo right-hander Claudio Custodio.

Cozens' 14 home runs stand two off the pac of International League leader and Christin Stewart, the Tigers No. 5 prospect. Lehigh Valley's Joey Meneses ranks second on the circuit with 15. The Scottsdale, Arizona native recorded his fourth multi-homer game of the season -- he clubbed three long balls against Syracuse on May 2 -- and nine of his 14 homers have come in games in which he's hit more than one.

The 2012 second-round Draft selection sports a .830 OPS with 32 RBIs in 2018.

On the mound, Suarez kept Buffalo in check, scattering four hits and one walk over his five frames. The 22-year-old erased his lone walk, given up to Gio Urshela in the second, on a double-play grounder by Reese McGuire. He worked around a leadoff single to Tim Lopes in the third and a pair of two-out base knocks to third-ranked Blue Jays prospect Anthony Alford and Urshela in the fourth.

In the fifth, Suarez gave up a one-out double to Michael De La Cruz. But the left-hander standed him at second, getting Gift Ngoepe to fly out to right and striking out Toronto's No. 28 prospect Jonathan Davis swinging to end the inning and his outing.

Suarez threw 42 of his 69 pitches for strikes in his second Triple-A start. He allowed one earned run on eight hits over 4 2/3 frames during his first appearance on June 29 and had not pitched since then.