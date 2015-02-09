Montero, Lewis snag MWL season awards

The Class A circuit named Peoria third baseman Elehuris Montero its Most Valuable Player and Cedar Rapids shortstop/ No. 10 overall prospect Royce Lewis the Prospect of the Year as part of its postseason All-Star unveiling.

Award season has come early to the Minor Leagues, starting Friday in the Midwest League.

Montero, the No. 8 prospect in the Cardinals system, leads the Midwest League in a host of categories including average (.321), slugging percentage (.529), OPS (.910) and total bases (201). He also chipped in 15 homers, three triples and 28 doubles during his 102-game stint with Peoria. The right-handed slugger was promoted to Class A Advanced Palm Beach on Aug. 7.

Lewis -- the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 Draft -- returned to the Midwest League in 2018 after getting an 18-game taste of the circuit last summer. The 19-year-old shortstop hit .315/.368/.485 with nine homers, 23 doubles and 22 steals in 75 games with Cedar Rapids before moving up to Class A Advanced Fort Myers on July 14. Lewis demonstrated a plus hit tool and plus-plus speed with the Kernels, solidifying his place as one of the game's most exciting Minor Leaguers.

Video: Kernels' Lewis hits it out

Lewis was joined by teammate Alex Kirilloff (No. 30 overall) as the two top-100 prospects among the circuit's postseason All-Stars. Kirilloff hit .333/.391/.607 with 13 homers, five triples and 20 doubles in 65 games with Cedar Rapids. His .999 OPS and 176 wRC+ are both tops among the 128 batters with at least 250 Midwest League plate appearances.

Bowling Green right-hander Tommy Romero and Fort Wayne southpaw Osvaldo Hernandez were the two starting pitchers honored by the Class A circuit. Hernandez leads the league with a 1.81 ERA to go with a 1.19 WHIP and 94 strikeouts and 27 walks in 109 2/3 innings. Romero's 3.01 ERA ranks fifth while his 122 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings sit third.

Bowling Green led the league with four All-Star representatives on the 2018 squad, with catcher Ronaldo Hernandez (league-leading 18 homers), second baseman Vidal Brujan (43 steals) and outfielder Moises Gomez (.277/.327/.472) joining Romero. Craig Albernaz was named Midwest League Manager of the Year after leading the Hot Rods to a league-best 78-44 record, as of Friday.

The full list of Midwest League end-of-season All-Stars is below: