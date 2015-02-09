Travelers' White finds consistency at dish

Seattle's No. 4 prospect finished 3-for-5 with his second home run of the season in Double-A Arkansas' 7-6 11-inning win over Tulsa. After hitting just .214 in April, White has posted a .333 average with a 1.058 OPS this month.

Evan White's April struggles are behind him, and the latest evidence crash-landed just beyond the left-field wall at Dickey-Stephens Park on Sunday.

Video: Arkansas' White dials long distance

White's dinger to left opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning, coming against Dodgers' eighth-ranked prospect Mitchell White. The 23-year-old first baseman then singled to left in the sixth and again to right in the ninth to round out his second three-hit game of the year.

He has hit safely in six of his last seven games -- three of which were multi-hit efforts -- and shown the tools that made him a first-round pick in 2017. According to MLB Pipeline, White works with a disciplined approach at the plate that produces walks and hard contact. MLB.com's No. 93 overall prospect drew 53 free passes with Class A Advanced Modesto in his first full season and posted an .833 OPS in 476 at-bats with the Nuts.

Gameday box score

With that approach, 60-grade speed and elite skills around the first-base bag, White has been projected to be a regular Gold Glove candidate who can do more than hold his own at the plate. Pipeline reports last season White lowered his hands in his stance to get more out of his 50-grade raw power and hit 11 home runs on the year, while further acclimating to the slugging position of first base. Sunday's roundtripper marked White's second in his last five games.

2019 MiLB include

Seattle's No. 15 prospect Dom Thompson-Williams followed White's first-inning solo shot with another long ball, and Chris Mariscal launched a two-run shot in the eighth to tie the game at 6-6. Neither team scored again until Mariners No. 29 prospect Donnie Walton plated DJ Peters with a walk-off single off 25th-ranked Dodgers prospect Marshall Kasowski (2-1) in the 11th. Walton finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Robinson Leyer (1-0) picked up the win after allowing only two hits over the final two frames on the mound for Arkansas. He struck out two and didn't issue any walks.