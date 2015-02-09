Tatis teeing off in Winter League playoffs

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Estrellas Orientales, Dominican Winter League) -- 3 G, 3-for-12, 2 HR, 1 2B, 1 BB, 4 RBI The Dominican Winter League playoffs are underway and Tatis has been flexing his muscle at the plate. The top Padres prospect homered in back-to-back games, his first blasts since Nov. 24, to lead Estrellas to wins in two of their first three postseason games. Through 23 regular-season games from Nov. 14-Dec. 15, baseball's No. 2 overall prospect batted .263/.379/.488 with three homers and eight RBIs.

As the new year approaches, Winter Leagues are going strong with teams in title hunts and top talent logging extra at-bats and innings before the 2019 season. Here's a look at some of baseball's top ranked prospects who fared best over the week of Dec. 16-22.

Isaac Paredes (Yaquis Obregon, Mexican Pacific Winter League) -- 5 G, 5-for-17, 1 2B, 5 RBI, 5 BB

Detroit's No. 13 prospect put together one of his best offensive stretches of the winter, notching at least one hit in eight straight games from Dec. 12-21. While Paredes' overall line of .222/.355/.356 falls short of his overall season numbers with Class A Advanced Lakeland and Double-A Erie (.279/.359/.456), he's been great at getting on base in Mexico. The second baseman's five walks over the past week pulled him even in that category with his strikeout total, 22 apiece.

Drew Ferguson (Cangrejeros de Santurce, Puerto Rican Winter League) -- 6 G, 6-for-21, 5 BB, 2 RBI

Ferguson also had a terrific on-base week, tallying five free passes after walking just once in his first eight games in Puerto Rico. San Francisco's No. 27 prospect had hits in five of his six games last week including his second multi-hit game of the winter. Over his last three games of the period, the Belmont product reached seven times and boosted his OPS nearly 80 points.

Ricardo Sanchez (Navegantes del Magallanes) -- 1 GS, 5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 3 K

One of the few ranked pitching prospects in action over the last week, Sanchez delivered one of his best appearances of the season for Magallanes. The left-hander's start on Dec. 17 against Zulia was his longest since going six innings in a no-decision opposite Lara back on Nov. 9. Sanchez tossed 49 of his 73 pitches for strikes while working into the sixth. The Mariners' No. 23 prospect was dealt to Seattle while in Venezuela after being placed on waivers by Atlanta in late November.