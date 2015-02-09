Four Minor Leaguers suspended for drugs

Reds outfielder Nate Scantlin (100 games) was suspended for a third positive test of a drug of abuse, Tigers prospects Reynaldo Rivera (80 games) and Pavin Parks (52 games) were punished for testing positive for the performance-enhancer Trenbolone and Nationals right-handed pitcher Steven Fuentes (50 games) was disciplined after testing positive for the banned stimulant Heptaminol.

Scantlin was first suspended 50 games back in January following his second positive test for a drug of abuse. The Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program defines a drug of abuse as any Schedule I or II drug or substance, including marijuana, cocaine, LSD, heroin, ecstasy, PCP and others.

Scantlin returned to the field with Rookie Advanced Billings on June 16 and hit .311/.382/.508 with eight extra-base hits in 16 games with the Mustangs. He was promoted to Class A Dayton on July 25 but went 1-for-14 (.071) in six games with the Dragons before receiving his second suspension of the year. The 20-year-old outfielder was a 17th-round pick by Cincinnati in the 2017 Draft, coming out of a Kansas high school.

Rivera was a second-round pick in the 2017 Draft out of Chipola (Florida) Junior College and was hitting .213/.288/.345 with seven homers in 90 games between Class A West Michigan and Class A Advanced Lakeland.

Parks had just begun his Minor League career after the Kent State product was taken in the 36th round of this year's Draft. The 22-year-old infielder was breaking in as a two-way player in the Gulf Coast League, playing seven games in the field at shortstop, third base and second and four more on the mound. He was 0-for-19 with six walks in his seven games as a left-handed hitter and hadn't allowed an earned run on six hits and a walk while fanning five over five innings as a right-handed pitcher.

2019 Minor League suspensions

Fuentes was the highest climber of the group so far, having reached Double-A Harrisburg in the Nats system. He posted a 2.69 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings with the Senators after opening the season at Class A Advanced Potomac. The 22-year-old right-hander began the season in relief but recently transitioned to a starting role.

Thirty-four Minor Leaguers have been suspended for drug-related violations in 2019.