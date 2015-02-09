Hanifee keys complete-game shutout

Baltimore's No. 11 prospect worked around five hits while striking out four in his first career complete-game shutout as Class A Advanced Frederick bested Salem, 6-0, at Nymeo Field. Hanifee threw 91 pitches, achieving the "Maddux" -- throwing a complete game with less than 100 pitches.

Brenan Hanifee doesn't want to compare himself to Hall of Famer Greg Maddux, but he certainly resembled him Sunday afternoon.

"I'm not sure I'm Greg Maddux," he laughed. "But to be in the same conversation for at least a second is pretty special. You know, I've watched plenty of video of him when he was pitching. That was impressive to watch."

Hanifee (6-9) retired the first four batters before a one-out single by Edgar Corcino in the second inning. After Dylan Hardy grounded into a fielder's choice at second, Nick Lovullo was hit by a pitch. The right-hander induced Charlie Madden to pop out to shortstop to retire the side.

A fielding error by first basrman J.C. Escarra put Tanner Nishioka on first to begin the third. He stole second, but Hanifee sat down Jagger Rusconi, Red Sox No. 25 prospect Pedro Castellanos and Ryan Fitzgerald to end the threat.

Hanifee retired 10 straight, and the Red Sox didn't reach base again until a one-out single by Corcino in the seventh. A flyout by Dylan Hardy and a strikeout of Michael Osinski finished the frame. Rusconi mustered a double in the eighth, but was left stranded.

Knowing that he had a shot at the complete game, the 2016 fourth-rounder's mind-set didn't change from what he had been doing all day.

"I just trying to do the same thing I had done the previous eight," he said.

His teammates, on the other hand, spent the bottom of the eighth letting him focus.

"They kind of stayed away and let me do my own thing, but most of these guys know that I don't like to sit in the dugout by myself and stare at the ground," Hanifee said. "I like to interact during the game and keep it loose."

The right-hander gave up back-to-back singles to Fitzgerald and Garrett Benge to start the ninth. Corcino grounded into a forceout at second and finished the Sox off on a 5-4-3 double play from Hardy.

"There were two singles to start the inning, but I kept thinking I was a ground ball, or two ground balls away," Hanifee said. "I was able to make a pitch there with one out and get the double play to finish the job."

The native of Harrisonburg, Virginia, lowered his ERA to 4.40 from 4.89 and upped his strikeout total to 58 in 90 innings this season. Hanifee's only other pro complete game came on June 14 against the Red Sox, taking the loss after allowing an earned run on five hits over six frames in a seven-inning game.

Part of his efficiency was recognizing the aggressiveness of Salem's hitters at the plate. With his changeup working well early, Hanifee made it a point to attack the zone early and often.

"They came out swinging the bat, so I tried to make quality pitches early in the count and was able to do that most of the time," he said.

Zach Jarrett hit a three-run homer in the third to give Hanifee some breathing room.

"Any time you can go out there and pitch with a lead is awesome," he said. "You feel like you can relax a little bit. Our hitters have been doing a good job all year."

Jomar Reyes contributed an RBI groundout in the third and Patrick Dorrian smacked a two-run long ball in the eighth.

It marked the first complete-game shutout by Frederick since Brady Wager on Aug. 3, 2013. Hanifee complimented Carillo for handling the game behind the plate and gave credit to his defense as well.

"The catcher called a good game and the defense made some nice plays," he said. "It was kind of a complete effort from everybody."

The 21-year-old knows the outing was only one step in the larger scheme of things.

"Today was a complement of what we have been working on for the whole season and I felt like it all kind of came together today," Hanifee said. "We'll be back tomorrow to get my body right again and hopefully pitch well the next time out."