Garcia plates eight in Redbirds' romp

The Cardinals outfielder homered twice and drove in eight runs to power the Redbirds to a 13-2 romp over Omaha at Werner Park.

Adolis Garcia has had a few notable games for Triple-A Memphis. On Sunday afternoon, he tied his own franchise record.

Garcia flied into a double play in foul territory in his first at-bat before embarking on another historic day. He cranked his 21st tater of the season, a grand slam on an 0-1 count against right-hander Scott Blewett (5-8), giving Memphis a 5-0 lead in the third inning. It was his second slam of the year.

Cardinals No. 7 prospect Lane Thomas went back-to-back with his seventh Triple-A homer of the season.

After flying to center in the fourth, Garcia continued his assault on Storm Chasers pitching with an RBI single in the sixth inning.

In the eighth, the 26-year-old hit a towering three-run jack to center, scoring 10th-ranked prospect Edmundo Sosa and John Nogowski to extend Memphis' lead 13-0. Garcia tied the career high and team record he set last July 26, when he slugged three homers and drove in eight runs against Salt Lake.

With catcher Nate Esposito replacing Andres Machado on the mound in the ninth, Garcia flied to right on the first pitch.

The Cuba native made his Major League debut last season and batted .118 (2-for-17) with one RBI in 21 games.