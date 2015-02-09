Williams, Scorpions take no-hitter into extras

The No. 20 Giants prospect struck out seven and walked three over four frames in the Scorpions' 2-1 victory over the Mesa Solar Sox in 10 innings at Sloan Park. Williams, who retired the final seven batters he faced, lowered his ERA in the Arizona Fall League to 0.90 over three starts.

Garrett Williams and the Scottsdale bullpen threw nine innings of hitless ball Tuesday, but fell short of history in the extra frame.

Houston's 24th-ranked prospect Trent Thornton took over in the fifth, yielding one walk while whiffing four over two innings. The righty punched out the side in the fifth and fielded a leadoff bunt attempt by Daniel Woodrow (Tigers) on the first pitch of the sixth.

A trio of Mets prospects finished the game for the Scorpions. New York's No. 24 prospect Stephen Nogosek hit a batter and struck out one in the seventh and right-hander Matt Blackham walked two and struck out one the next frame. After Gerson Bautista (1-1) fanned the side on 10 pitches in the ninth, the righty allowed a leadoff single to Jhonny Pereda (Cubs) and automatic runner Roberto Baldoquin (Angels) crossed the plate on an errant pickoff attempt by Matt Winn (Giants) in the 10th.

Phillies' 11th-ranked prospect Arquimedes Gamboa plated top-ranked Mets prospect Andres Gimenez and No. 28 Giants prospect C.J. Hinojosa with a double to left field in the top of the 10th.

In other AFL action:

Rafters 7, Saguaros 5

Rockies No. 11 prospect Tyler Nevin went 3-for-4 with a pair of triples, a walk and four RBIs as Salt River improved to 7-5. Twins No. 18 prospect Travis Blankenhorn picked up a pair of knocks, walked twice and scored all four times he reached base. Fifth-ranked Pirates prospect Cole Tucker collected a triple, a single, a walk and three runs for Surprise. Baseball's top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. knocked in two and ninth-ranked Blue Jays prospect Cavan Biggio added a pair of doubles. Gameday box score

Javelinas 8, Desert Dogs 1

No. 13 Padres prospect Buddy Reed amassed three hits and scored twice while No. 23 Hudson Potts clubbed his second homer of the AFL -- a two-run shot -- to pace Peoria. Seattle's No. 2 prospect Evan White and Braxton Davidson (Braves) also went yard for the Javelinas. Chris Mariscal (Mariners) added three hits and an RBI. Sixth-ranked Indians prospect Yu Chang knocked in No. 28 White Sox prospect Laz Rivera to account for Glendale's offense. Gameday box score