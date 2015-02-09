Grasshoppers' Bae steams through August

Pittsburgh's No. 8 prospect continued a steaming hot August at the plate with his first four-hit game since late May, doubling twice and driving in a career-high five runs as Class A Greensboro thumped Delmarva, 11-3, on Thursday.

Coming down to the end of his first full pro season, Ji-Hwan Bae is storming to the finish line.

Gameday box score

Bae opened his night with doubles in his first two at-bats. He bounced a shot through the left side in the top of the first inning. In the second, the 20-year-old cleared the bases with a drive to center, bringing in three runs.

Two innings later, Bae laced a single to left -- marking his first game with more than two knocks since July 21 -- and added a stolen base and one of his three runs scored for the night. In the fifth, the shortstop came through again with runners on, scoring two on a single to center.

2019 MiLB include

The showing was Bae's second four-hit game of the season and his first since May 24 at West Virginia.

The South Korea native got a slow start to the season, playing in just 13 games between April and May. In 20 June contests, Bae batted .286, bumping that number to .302 over 24 July games. After Thursday's showing, the 20-year-old sports a .366/.465/.451 slash line through 20 games in August to boost his season totals to .319/.402/.407 in 77 contests.

Adley Rutschman, the first overall pick in June's First-Year Player Draft and the Orioles' top prospect, walked and drove home a run for the Shorebirds in the loss.