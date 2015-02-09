Guerrero, Bichette go deep in same game

Gameday box score

This is the third time in their Minor League careers that MLB.com's No. 2 and 11 prospects, who have been tied together since the beginning of last season, have gone deep in the same game. The pair also homered together on April 7 (the first game of the season) and June 28, 2017 while with Class A Lansing. It's also the second time that they have homered in the same inning -- the other coming last June when they went back-to-back in the seventh inning of the Lugnuts' 10-6 loss to Bowling Green.

Bichette was the first one to hit a long ball Thursday, taking a 1-0 offering from right-handed reliever Tyler Viza over the wall in left in the fifth inning. Two batters later, Guerrero connected on an 0-1 fastball and lifted it out deep to left center.

It was the ninth homer of the season for Guerrero and just the second for Bichette.

Guerrero, who got the start at designated hitter, finished the game 2-for-4, having also singled in the third inning, and thus extended his on-base streak to 33 straight games, the longest in the Eastern League this season. He also bumped his Minor League-leading batting average and on-base percentage to .427 and .479 through 42 games with the Fisher Cats. He leads all of Minor League Baseball with 116 total bases, having added five to his total Thursday, and sits second with 46 RBIs. (Juan Soto leads with 52, but he's currently in the Majors with the Nationals.) Guerrero also leads the Eastern League with a .707 slugging percentage and 1.186 OPS.

The third baseman is doing all of that at 19 years old, having been the only teenager on an Opening Day roster in the Eastern League.

MiLB include

"Miguel Cabrera is probably the best comparison because he has juice and also uses the whole field," New Hampshire hitting coach Hunter Mense told MiLB.com earlier this month. "He has excellent barrel-to-ball skills and command of the strike zone. I realize that's a pretty lofty comparison."

Bichette isn't quite putting up the same eye-popping numbers but is still holding his own as the Double-A circuit's second-youngest Opening Day starter. The 20-year-old shortstop broke up an 0-for-13 stretch by going 2-for-4 in Thursday's matinee. He's hitting .250/.328/.386 with the two homers, four triples, 10 doubles and 10 steals in his first 42 Double-A games.

Despite the best efforts of their stars, the Fisher Cats still fell short on the road in Reading. After Viza's issues in the fifth inning, Fightin Phils relievers Austin Davis, Seth McGarry and Edgar Garcia combined to allow only one hit over the final 4 1/3 frames. First baseman Damek Tomscha gave the home club a 4-3 lead with an RBI single to center in the bottom of the fifth, and that proved to be enough, thanks to the bullpen.