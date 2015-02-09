Gonzalez does it all in Binghamton no-no

The right-handed Mets prospect struck out six over 6 2/3 hitless innings and Ryder Ryan completed the no-no as the Double-A Rumble Ponies blanked the Senators, 7-0, on Wednesday night at FNB Field. Gonzalez walked two and threw 57 of 91 pitches for strikes to anchor Binghamton's first no-hitter since July 23, 2006.

Any start in which a pitcher outhits his opponent sounds favorable, but Harol Gonzalez took things to the extreme in his fourth start of the season.

"I knew what was going on in the game," the 24-year-old said. "I had similar situations [potential no-hitters] back in 2015 and 2016, so I really tried not to worry about it too much. But it was an exciting thing for us. It felt so good to be a part of and have it finished. I just wanted the game to end quickly after I came out."

Coming off his worst start of the year, Gonzalez (3-0) retired 13 straight to begin the game before he walked Chuck Taylor. The 24-year-old issued his final free pass to Rhett Wiseman with one out in the fifth inning, but a line-drive double play off the bat of Tyler Goeddel ended the frame. Gonzalez set down the last five Senators, capped by a strikeout of Austin Davidson. He departed with two outs in the seventh after facing one over the minimum.

"Pretty much everything was working for me," Gonzalez said after his longest outing since going seven innings last Aug. 21. "I looked at video from my last start and then some from earlier. I got back to using my legs more, which helped my fastball and throwing it for strikes. My curve was in the dirt a little too much early on, but I got it working in the sixth and went from there."

The scoreless effort lowered his ERA to 2.88 and his WHIP to 0.88. Through five appearances -- four starts -- Gonzalez has surrendered 16 hits and six walks while striking out 30 over 25 innings. It's been a nice turnaround for the Dominican Republic native, who went 1-16 with a 4.80 ERA in 23 appearances -- 22 starts -- across three Minor League levels in 2018.

New York's No. 21 prospect Ryder Ryan fanned two over 2 1/3 perfect innings to complete the fifth no-hitter in the Eastern League this season and the eighth overall in the Minors.

"Any time I go into the game, I'm trying to focus on my job," Ryan said. "That's what I've done my entire pro career. It's my job to come into tough situations sometimes and nail it down. I didn't even know [about the no-hitter] until the last out was made. But it was a cool feeling and I was certainly pumped when the game ended. It was a good win for the boys and that's the most important thing."

Sitting in the bullpen through the first six innings gave the 23-year-old and his fellow relievers the opportunity to watch Gonzalez, who was the topic of conversation throughout his sterling effort.

"We were all talking about how great he pitched," Ryan said. "Harol did well and that was probably the best I've ever seen him. He was in the zone and focused. It was awesome to watch."

In addition to his work on the mound, Gonzalez contributed two singles and two RBIs, and Dario Pizzano slugged a two-run homer, his second of the season. Mets' 15th-ranked prospect Will Toffey added an RBI double and No. 27 Ali Sanchez singled twice and walked.

"I always practice my hitting in the offseason," said Gonzalez of his first career hits and RBIs. "I play softball in the offseason sometimes so I can swing. I'm not afraid up there or anything. I just want to put the barrel on the ball, and tonight, it was good."

Harrisburg right-hander Tyler Mapes (2-2) was charged with a season-high seven runs on six hits and five walks with three strikeouts in five innings.