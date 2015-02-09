Hops' Yerzy breaks out with two homers

The D-backs No. 15 prospect went clubbed two homers and tied a season high with four hits in Class A Short Season Hillsboro's 9-8 win over Salem-Keizer on Volcanoes Stadium on Sunday. Yerzy drove in three runs and scored twice in his second four-hit game of the season. He went a perfect 4-for-4 on July 6.

"I feel really good," Yerzy said. "I saw the ball really well. I got some pitches I could handle and I'm glad I didn't foul them back."

The 2016 second-round pick legged out an infield single to shortstop Nico Giarratano to plate Jake McCarthy in the first inning and struck out in his other two at-bats against starter Jake Wong. Then he got to work against Salem-Keizer's bullpen.

Yerzy singled to center field in the fifth off Alex DuBord (0-2), then drilled a solo homer to right off the right-hander in the seventh. He whacked his second homer of the game to right-center in the eighth on a first-pitch offering from righty Ryan Walker.

"It's always nice to get a big win and you're a part of it," Yerzy said. "I feel like we had a lot of production throughout the order tonight, but it's especially nice when you can drive in runs, especially late in the game."

The left-handed batter is hitting .303 with an .845 OPS and seven homers for the Hops this season. His other four-hit game also came at Volcanoes Stadium and he's 14-for-29 (.483) with three long balls and seven RBIs in seven games against Salem-Keizer.

After slugging 13 homers in just 54 games with Rookie-level Missoula last year, Yerzy was particularly proud of the two roundtrippers.

"I feel like I'm having a pretty good year," Yerzy said. "I would like my power numbers to be a little bit higher, but I haven't had a big game in a while so that felt good.

"I think I have the [power], it's just about getting my pitches and not missing them. Just getting into good hitter's counts with fastballs you can handle -- like tonight I hit my two homers on 1-0 and 0-0 counts. It's just not fouling off or rolling over those pitches, just getting them square. I'm strong enough that when I get it square, it usually goes."

Jorge Perez went 3-for-4 with a homer and two runs scored and Zachary Jones added a homer and two runs to lead the Hops, who totaled 16 hits.

Robinson Medrano thumped two long balls and Wander Franco went 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Volcanoes.