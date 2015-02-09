Correa finds special fan in Corpus Christi
Rehabbing Astros shortstop hits foul pop into fiancée's lap
By Gerard Gilberto / MiLB.com | August 9, 2018 12:56 AM
While winning the World Series was undoubtedly a special moment, Carlos Correa decided it was the right moment to do something with the ring he already had. With the cameras rolling, the Astros shortstop dropped to a knee and propsed to then-girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez on the field at Dodgers Stadium.
Video: Correa hits foul pop to fiancee
She said yes, and on Wednesday night Correa surprised Rodriguez with another -- significantly less momentous -- gift at Whataburger Field, one that she appreciated nonetheless.
Correa, who's been rehabbing a back injury with Double-A Corpus Christi, stepped in against Tulsa starter and Dodgers No. 4 prospect Dustin May with one out in the fourth inning. He caught a piece of a fastball from the 20-year-old right-hander and fouled it toward the luxury boxes up the first base line.
The ball struck a guard rail on the balcony and caromed right into the lap of an unsuspecting Rodriguez, who grabbed the souviner, hoisted it in the air and jumped around in triumph.
"Haha, I was totally trying to hit it to her," Correa told MiLB.com in a direct message on Twitter. "Nah, I couldn't believe it when the guys told me! It was a cool moment for her, she was super excited!"
The 23-year-old went 0-for-3 in the Hooks' 3-2 loss but drove in the game's first run with a groundout to third base in the opening inning. Correa has three hits in 16 at-bats during his Texas League rehab stint. He could rejoin the Astros this weekend.
May, MLB.com's No. 80 overall prospect, took a no-hitter into the fifth before yielding two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out five over 7 1/3 innings.
