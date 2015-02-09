Correa finds special fan in Corpus Christi

While winning the World Series was undoubtedly a special moment, Carlos Correa decided it was the right moment to do something with the ring he already had. With the cameras rolling, the Astros shortstop dropped to a knee and propsed to then-girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez on the field at Dodgers Stadium.

Video: Correa hits foul pop to fiancee

She said yes, and on Wednesday night Correa surprised Rodriguez with another -- significantly less momentous -- gift at Whataburger Field, one that she appreciated nonetheless.

Correa, who's been rehabbing a back injury with Double-A Corpus Christi, stepped in against Tulsa starter and Dodgers No. 4 prospect Dustin May with one out in the fourth inning. He caught a piece of a fastball from the 20-year-old right-hander and fouled it toward the luxury boxes up the first base line.

The ball struck a guard rail on the balcony and caromed right into the lap of an unsuspecting Rodriguez, who grabbed the souviner, hoisted it in the air and jumped around in triumph.

Tweet from @DaniellaRdz1: One of the greatest moments of my life hahah https://t.co/hT2jcBRI4b

"Haha, I was totally trying to hit it to her," Correa told MiLB.com in a direct message on Twitter. "Nah, I couldn't believe it when the guys told me! It was a cool moment for her, she was super excited!"

The 23-year-old went 0-for-3 in the Hooks' 3-2 loss but drove in the game's first run with a groundout to third base in the opening inning. Correa has three hits in 16 at-bats during his Texas League rehab stint. He could rejoin the Astros this weekend.

May, MLB.com's No. 80 overall prospect, took a no-hitter into the fifth before yielding two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out five over 7 1/3 innings.