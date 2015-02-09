Astros' Matijevic given 50-game suspension

The Astros' No. 22 prospect was suspended 50 games after violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. It is his second positive test for a drug of abuse.

Matijevic was hitting .240/.293/.387 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 19 games with Double-A Corpus Christi. The 23-year-old first baseman had three straight multi-hit games from April 12-14, then added back-to-back multi-hit contests on April 19 and 20. But he notched just one hit or fewer in each of his other 14 games.

Matijevic was selected in the second round of the 2017 Draft out of the University of Arizona. Since then, the Pennsylvania native has steadily improved, earning Carolina League Player of the Month honors to end his 2018 campaign with Class A Advanced Buies Creek.

Barring postponements, the suspension is scheduled to end following the Hooks' game on June 22.