Tucker reverting to form for Grizzlies

With the Grizzlies, Tucker's steadiness has resulted in 24 hits in 21 games, including a six-game hit streak. On Sunday, the Astros No. 2 prospect put everything together.

Kyle Tucker has bounded through the Houston organization with batting prowess that boasts both consistency and power. His strength at the plate helped him smack 25 homers as he breezed through the Carolina and Texas Leagues late last year. He started this spring one level away from the Majors.

After his longest hit streak of the season ended Saturday, Tucker rebounded with a 3-for-5 performance that included his second homer of the season, with a ground-rule double and three RBIs. He finished a triple shy of the cycle.

Sunday was arguably Tucker's best performance of the season thus far, one that has been solid overall for a 21-year-old making his Triple-A debut. But for a young star with larger dreams struggling to find his power through 21 games, Fresno manager Rodney Linares said Tucker isn't as pleased with the early results.

"He's playing Triple-A and he's going to have some rough patches, but he's there," Linares said. "I'm not concerned by the slow start. He's swinging well. This is Triple-A, a step from the Majors. He's going to get better as he gets older."

Linares, who was Tucker's manager last when he got to Double-A Corpus Christi, was happy to see his star begin playing within his own expectations again.

The left-handed hitter began his afternoon by lining a two-out single to right field in the first and eventually scored Fresno's first run of the game. In the fifth, Tucker pulled a line drive to right, hopping over the fence for a ground-rule double that scored Tony Kemp and put runners on second and third with nobody out. The Grizzlies scored four runs in that frame to combat Tacoma's five in the top of the frame.

With Fresno in front, 9-5, in the eighth, Tucker gave his squad some breathing room with a two-run homer to right, plating Astros No. 17 prospect Drew Ferguson. The long ball was the outfielder's first since a two-run homer on April 6 against Reno.

Last season, Linares watched Tucker battle through some tough stretches as Texas League hurlers figured out how to pitch around him. The fifth overall pick in 2015 was still consistent, because of his bat-to-bat skills outside the strike zone, but his power wasn't always there. The skipper wasn't as worried about it when they both got to the highest level of the Minors.

"I told him that we were going to put him third in the lineup. We weren't going to shy away from anything," Linares said. "If he's going to play in the Majors, he's going to have to continue learning how to make adjustments, and he's been doing well. His power isn't where he wants it to be, but I'm happy with how he's going about his business.

"I've seen him get seven or eight (homers) in a week. It's going to come with time."

Tucker sat out Thursday and Friday with flu-like symptoms. He served as Fresno's designated hitter Saturday, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. But Linares said Tucker appeared back at full strength Sunday.

The Grizzlies manager said he hopes now the center fielder will setlle in, temper his expectations and ride the ebb and flow of Triple-A baseball. He knows it's only a matter of time Tucker's power balances out with his reliable bat-on-ball skills.

"I just want him to continue to play and enjoy the game," Linares said. "Success will come with how he approaches things. I just need him to go out and play and stay healthy, and we'll get him to where he needs to go."

The Grizzlies' Tim Federowicz added three hits, including a homer and three RBIs. Mariners No. 11 prospect Daniel Vogelbach fell a triple shy of the cycle while Zach Vincej plated four on his three-hit night for the Rainiers.