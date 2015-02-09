Express' Alvarez homers on four-hit night

The Astros' third-ranked prospect smacked a go-ahead two-run homer and doubled twice on a four-hit night, driving in three runs and scoring four times as the Express rallied for an 11-7 victory over New Orleans on Saturday night at Dell Diamond.

Trailing in the seventh inning, Triple-A Round Rock needed a big hit. Yordan Alvarez was there to deliver.

Video: Round Rock's Alvarez demolishes go-ahead blast

With his team down, 8-7, Alvarez sent a 1-2 pitch from reliever Dylan Lee over the right-center field wall. It was his 11th homer of the season, keeping him tied with Reno's Kevin Cron for the Pacific Coast League lead.

Gameday box score

MLB.com's No. 41 overall prospect got the Express on the board in the first, ripping a double to center to score Derek Fisher. Alvarez scored three pitches later as second-ranked Astros prospect Kyle Tucker smacked a three-run homer to center to make it 4-0.

After grounding out in the third, the Cuba native double to left-center in the fifth, scoring on a single by Taylor Jones. He finished the night with a single in the eighth, crossing the plate on a double by Nick Tanielu to give Round Rock an 11-7 cushion.

2019 MiLB include

It was Alvarez's third career four-hit game and first since Aug. 10, 2017 with Class A Advanced Buies Creek. The left fielder has gotten off to a torrid start, batting .361 with 29 RBIs and 19 runs scored. He leads the PCL with a .903 slugging percentage and ranks third with a 1.326 OPS.

Tucker, ranked seventh overall by MLB.com, finished with two hits and three RBIs.

Matt Snyder had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and three RBIs for New Orleans. Marlins No. 6 prospect Isan Diaz went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored out of the leadoff spot.