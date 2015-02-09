Ynoa dominant in his first Fire Frogs' win

Atlanta's No. 21 prospect allowed one hit and two walks while striking out seven over six shutout innings for his first Class A Advanced win as Florida upended St. Lucie, 3-1, at First Data Field.

There was nothing quiet about what he did Monday.

Since being promoted to the Florida State League on July 24, Huascar Ynoa kept to himself around his new team.

In 18 games with Class A Rome to begin the season, Ynoa posted a 7-8 record with a 3.63 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP. He fanned 100 while walking 42 over 91 2/3 innings. In his first two starts for Florida, the right-hander was tagged for 12 runs over six frames -- surrendering nine while lasting one inning against Palm Beach on Aug. 8.

"Since he's gotten here, he's just been pretty quiet. One of those kids who goes about his business, but always comes ready to work," Fire Frogs pitching coach Mike Maroth said. "I could tell his demeanor over the last week was to work and make improvements. He wanted to get back out there and he did a good job of improving the things we worked on.

"He looked like a totally different pitcher tonight. He had confidence and he threw with conviction -- a lot of conviction -- and had good life on his pitches."

The 20-year-old was locked in early against the Mets, striking out the side in the first inning on 16 pitches. He caught rehabbing infielder David Wright looking at a 2-2 breaking ball low in the zone while retiring the first 10 hitters he faced.

"He had everything working," Maroth said. "He attacked guys from the first pitch. I think striking out the side in the first was a good confidence builder for him and it just continued on the whole time he was out there. He made good pitches early in counts and he used everything."

Wright broke the string by working a six-pitch walk with one out in the fourth. The right-hander responded by inducing Michael Paez to ground into a 6-4-3 double play to end the frame.

"He really wanted to strike out Wright there," Maroth said. "He got him to two strikes and then reached back and started overthrowing some pitches that he missed the zone with and ended up walking him there. But you could tell he knew who it was and he was full of confidence. His body language was good all night."

After getting two quick outs to start the next inning, Ynoa walked New York's 20th-ranked prospect, Luis Carpio. But he came right back to punch out Quinn Brodey on three pitches.

The native of the Dominican Republic carried a no-hit bid into the sixth when Anthony Dimino legged out a one-out infield single to third baseman CJ Alexander.

"Nothing that anyone could do on that play," Maroth said. "It was a little squibbler off the end of the bat and the third baseman was playing back. When he picked it up, he didn't even attempt a throw because of how quick the runner was."

But Dimino was stranded when Mets No. 11 prospect Desmond Lindsay struck out swinging on an inside heater and Blake Tiberi grounded out softly to shortstop Riley Delgado.

"This is a huge confidence builder for him," Maroth said. "Any time you move to a new level, there is always an adjustment period and one of the parts of that adjustment is proving that you're ready for that level. And for him, he proved himself tonight."

William Contreras, Atlanta's No. 12 prospect, put Florida on the board in the opening frame with an RBI single up the middle off right-hander Michael Gibbons (3-7). Marcus Mooney drew a bases-loaded walk against Gibbons in the fourth and Braxton Davidson crushed his 19th dinger to left-center on a 2-2 pitch from righty Austin McGeorge in the eighth

Carpio accounted for the Mets' run with a solo homer in the eighth.