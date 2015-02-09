Harvey on hunt with six scoreless frames

Harvey allowed two hits and a walk while striking out five over six scoreless frames in Double-A Bowie's 10-5 victory over Altoona at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Monday. The outing was his first win of the season and marked his longest start since July 5, 2014 for Class A Delmarva against Lakewood.

With all Hunter Harvey has been through injury-wise, taking the mound every five days is no small feat. So reaching a benchmark the Orioles' 12th-ranked prospect hadn't arrived at in nearly five years is an accomplishment.

Video: Bowie's Harvey finishes six scoreless

In the span of five years, Harvey (1-2) went from a seemingly sure-fire prospect -- a Futures Game selection at age 19 and the distinction as Baltimore's top prospect -- to a right-hander whose time spent on the mound was far and few between. Elbow issues eventually led to Tommy John surgery. Dodging a foul ball in the dugout resulted in a shoulder injury that cost him much of 2018.

The 24-year-old entered this season fully healthy. Through six starts, he sported a 6.20 ERA and had surrendered three homers in 2 2/3 innings in his most recent start on May 1 against Richmond. Two starts ago, he delivered five scoreless frames against Akron, but Monday marked his best start since going under the knife.

He looked like the Harvey the Orioles spent the No. 22 overall pick on in 2013 who looked like he could serve as a viable piece of a big league rotation.

Pirates No. 12 prospect Jared Oliva led off the home half of the first inning with a single to left field. For five frames, that was the extent of the damage against Harvey, who retired 15 in a row until Jason Delay opened the sixth with a single. A one-out walk to Oliva, and another flyout set up first and third with two outs for the native of Catawba, North Carolina. Bligh Madris smacked the first offering of his at-bat right at first baseman Carlos Perez, who stepped on the bag for the out.

Harvey recorded seven ground-ball outs and four in the air, throwing 81 pitches (52 strikes). He completed six frames for the sixth time in his career. The 24-year-old's career high is seven innings, accomplished for Delmarva on May 12, 2014 against Lakewood.

Ademar Rifaela paced the Baysox offense with a 3-for-5 showing that included two homers, three RBIs and three runs scored. Perez homered and plated four. Seventh-ranked Orioles prospect Ryan McKenna collected two hits, a run and a walk and No. 23 Rylan Bannon added two hits, two runs and an RBI.