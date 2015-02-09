NYPL notes: Scrappers' Freeman feeling fine

Coming back from a torn labrum in his left shoulder suffered during the offseason, Tyler Freeman, the Indians' No. 12 prospect , found it tough getting back into the swing of things.

About to break camp with Class A Short Season Mahoning Valley in June, Freeman started feeling good once more, and that has rolled right into his season with the Scrappers. The California native has led the New York-Penn League in hitting for much of the season, currently sitting atop the heap with a .359 average through 32 games.

"I was rehabbing, and extended was kind of the time to test it," he explained. "In the beginning, I did struggle trying to find a swing again. Toward the end I started to pick it up and find my swing. I just needed reps, more than anything. Mentally, that was the biggest part of it. You feel like it's not healed because it's always sore. It's always hurting. That's what you have to battle through -- adversity -- and have a strong mind knowing that it is getting better. Time will help heal it."

An absolute force at the plate out of the gate, Freeman collected two hits in his season debut and, after posting an 0-fer in his second game, rattled off a 13-game hitting streak with nine multi-hit efforts.

In total, the Scrappers shortstop/part-time second baseman has hit safely in all but six games this season, batting primarily from the No. 2 spot.

Video: Freeman triples for the Scrappers

"I feel great," the 71st overall pick of the 2017 Draft said. "Coming from the [Rookie-level Arizona League] was a little bit of a change. I'm still playing baseball -- it's still nine innings -- so the game hasn't changed itself. It's been really fun and [I'm] trying to help my team win in any way possible."

While the game hasn't changed, the level has. Freeman is glad to take each day with the Scrappers as a chance to learn more, especially as he faces more advanced pitchers.

"The hardest part, coming from the AZL, these pitchers will throw 2-0 breaking balls, and I'm not really used to that. But that's where you learn to become a mature hitter," he said. "The biggest part is the mental game. You're not always going to be the hottest hitter, the hottest infielder. You'll make errors and you'll strike out. That's where the mental game has to step in ... knowing you're here for a reason. You have to have a strong mind."

In addition to batting average, Freeman currently leads the league in hits (46) and doubles (12) and is second in runs (24) and RBIs (22) while posting a .963 fielding percentage. Although it took battling through pain and discomfort to get him where he is, he's having no problem enjoying the moment.

"To me, it doesn't feel like a job," he said. "I'm playing baseball and that's all that I've lived for. Playing this game always makes me smile. You're doing your best to play to the best of your abilities, obviously, but you are having fun while doing it. Not many people can say they're having fun while doing their job. Luckily, I'm one of the people who can say that."

In brief

Outstanding Oviedo: While some things are lining up similarly to last season for Mahoning Valley pitcher Luis Oviedo, others are not. That's a positive for the 19-year-old right-hander. The Indians' No. 18 prospect leads the league with 50 strikeouts over 39 innings. Last year, he finished second in the Arizona League with 70 punchouts in 51 2/3 innings, just three shy of teammate Juan Mota. While he remains strikeout-oriented, his league-best 0.92 ERA is in stark contrast to the 7.14 ERA posted in 2017. Oviedo has also put together a tidy 0.82 WHIP, second best in the NYPL and a vast improvement over his 1.63 mark last season.

Go three: Through 30 games, Lowell second baseman Jarren Duran has stroked a league-leading nine triples, four more than anyone else on the circuit. A second-round selection by Boston in June, the Cal State Long Beach product recorded only 10 three-baggers over 169 games with the Dirtbags. The last player in the league to have nine triples was Lowell's Mike Meyers over 56 games in 2014. The last player to eclipse that mark was Williamsport's Roman Quinn, the Phillies' No. 13 prospect, who finished atop the league leaderboard with 11 in 2012. Duran also has a .352 batting average and is tied for second with 11 stolen bases.

Smooth transition: State College's Jake Dahlberg has done well in transitioning from the 'pen to the rotation this season. A 21st-round selection of the Cardinals in 2017, the University of Illinois-Chicago left-hander made 19 relief appearances in his debut with Johnson City last year. After making his NYPL bow with one inning of relief for the Spikes this season, Dahlberg has made seven starts, stretching his last three outings to seven innings each. His 43 1/3 frames are tops in the league this season.