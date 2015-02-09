I-Cubs' Swarmer sharp in combined one-hitter

Swarmer (9-10) struck out six, walked two and allowed the Missions' only hit of the day in the second inning when Tyrone Taylor bounced a single into left field.

Matt Swarmer and three relievers combined one on a one-hitter Thursday afternoon in the Triple-A Iowa Cubs' 1-0 win over San Antonio at Principal Park.

The 25-year-old Swarmer -- who has won four of his last five starts -- threw 57 of his 84 pitches for strikes and allowed only two fly balls. Brad Wieck came on and struck out two in the seventh before James Norwood stepped in to get the final out of the frame. Norwood, a 25-year-old right-hander from New York, worked a 1-2-3 eighth before Dillon Maples pitched a perfect ninth, getting Cory Spangenberg looking to end the game.

Iowa (69-60) scored the only run of the afternoon in the fourth when Phillip Evans hit a one-out double to center and scored on Robel Garcia's line drive up the middle off San Antonio starter Thomas Jankins.

Jankins (10-4) struck out three and allowed four hits over five innings to lose for the first time since July 19.

Swarmer, the Cubs' 19th-round pick in the 2016 Draft out of Kutztown, has endured an up-and-down season. The 6-foot-5 righty is 3-0 with a 2.31 ERA in four August starts after posting ERAs of 7.68 and 7.33 in June and July, respectively. His strong outing Thursday came five days after he allowed 11 hits over 5 2/3 innings at Memphis.

Matt Swarmer led the charge in Iowa's one-hitter. Swarmer is 4-0 with a 2.76 ERA (9ER/29.1IP) through his last five starts.

The Pennsylvania native's 10 losses this season rank third in the Pacific Coast League, although he also ranks second in innings pitched (140 1/3, just behind Nashville's Tim Dillard at 140 2/3).

Thursday's outing was Swarmer's lowest hit total of the season. He also limited Nashville to a pair of hits over six innings on April 24.

Iowa's last combined one-hitter came on Aug. 24, 2015 when Eric Jokisch allowed a hit over six frames and combined with two relievers to beat Fresno.