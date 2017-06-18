Generals' Medrano keeping things simple

"In the Minors, nothing has ever changed with me," Medrano said. "I like to see the ball deep, let the ball travel and hit line drives. And if it falls, it falls."

That approach has produced to a consistent career and, on Saturday, a career night as the D-backs farmhand recorded personal bests with five hits and four RBIs in Double-A Jackson's 10-5 win over Birmingham at Regions Field.

A six-year veteran in the Minor Leagues, Kevin Medrano knows what type of player he is and he doesn't bother trying to be something he's not.

The 27-year-old second baseman lined to center field his first time up but watched the ball drop in each of his next five at-bats.

His first hit was a line drive single to left in the second inning that plated two runs to give the Generals a 3-2 lead. An RBI single to center and a run-scoring double to right followed in the fourth and sixth, respectively, beforo Medrano tacked on two more singles in the seventh and ninth.

"I just felt comfortable out there," he said. "My approach was try to be ready for the fastball and be on time. And if not, try to see the off-speed up, and that was it. It was also tremendous for my teammates to get on base. I just tried do the most of it the best I can."

The Missouri State product extended his hitting streak to 14 games, during which he's batting .439 (25-for-57) with nine extra-base hits. But those type of numbers have little effect on Medrano's mindset when he steps in the box.

"To be honest, I've been just trying not to worry about all that and just try to keep it one day at a time," the 2012 18th-round pick said. "I'm just a simple guy who just tries to hit the ball hard somewhere."

A lifetime .298 hitter, Medrano upped his average to .328 after he batted .232 in May.

"Everybody goes through those type of things," he said. "As a baseball player, you've just got to know it's going to happen eventually. You've just got to keep a positive mind and don't take in the negative things. Just move onto the next one because every day is a new day."

D-backs No. 4 prospect Dawel Lugo, No. 14 prospect Victor Reyes, Colin Walsh, Kevin Cron and Rudy Flores each collected two hits for the Generals, who totaled at least 20 hits against Birmingham for the second time this season after a 20-5 thumping on April 9.

Fifth-ranked D-backs prospect Taylor Clarke was the beneficiary of the latest explosion, improving to 6-3 after allowing two runs on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts over five innings.