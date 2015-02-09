Prevost nearly perfect for St. Lucie

The New York Mets right-hander returned to St. Lucie on Friday after making a brief appearance in Double-A last week and delivered a one-hitter en route to the Mets' 2-0 win over the Flying Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

It was a welcome return to the Florida State League for Josh Prevost.

Prevost (5-1) sat down all but one, surrendering a leadoff single to Lakeland's Cam Gibson on a liner to left field in the bottom of the first inning. Gibson was caught stealing two batters later.

The 26-year-old didn't issue any walks and struck out nine as he faced the minimum. Prevost needed just 97 pitches, 72 of them strikes, to cruise to completion.

The Seton Hall alum sports a 3.50 ERA in 63 innings with St. Lucie after going 4-8 with a 4.26 ERA over 76 frames in 2016 for the club. He missed all of 2017 following Tommy John surgery.

He made one start with Double-A Binghamton on June 2, allowing five runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 frames against New Hampshire.

Top Mets prospect Andres Gimenez lofted a sacrifice fly and singled in a run Michael Paez in the sixth to account for the offense.