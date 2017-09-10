Clemens guides Canadians to win in Game 1

The Blue Jays prospect went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored as the Canadians topped Eugene, 7-5, in Game 1 of the best-of-5 Northwest League Finals at PK Park.

Vancouver came out of the gates slowly Saturday in the opener of the Northwest League Championship Series. Behind Kacy Clemens, it didn't take long to right the ship.

The 23-year-old singled leading off the first inning and came around to score the game's first run on a base hit by Brock Lundquist. After the Emeralds grabbed a 4-2 lead in the fourth, Clemens put the Canadians back on top with a two-run single that sparked a four-run fifth.

The eighth-round pick in this year's Draft and the son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens hit .274/.379/.413 with 45 RBIs in 62 regular-season games. Saturday was his 20th multi-hit effort as a pro.

Blue Jays No. 4 prospect Logan Warmoth chipped in two hits and scored once for Vancouver, while Chavez Young belted a solo homer and singled out of the ninth spot in the order. Riley Adams, Norberto Obeso and Reggie Pruitt and Lundquist chipped in RBIs.

Reliever Graham Spraker (1-0) picked up the win, striking out two over 1 2/3 scoreless frames after starter Juan Nunez surrendered four runs on two hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.

Enrique De Los Rios (0-1) yielded four runs on six hits and fanned one in 1 1/3 innings out of the Eugene bullpen.

Michael Cruz delivered a two-run single for the Emeralds, who got two hits, an RBI and a run scored from catcher Will Remillard.

Game 2 of the series is Sunday in Eugene.