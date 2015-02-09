Intimidators' Henzman hurls first shutout

The 22-year-old right-hander spun his first career shutout as Class A Kannapolis topped Delmarva, 5-0, in the first game of a doubleheader. Henzman was perfect through 4 2/3 innings before allowing a double. He didn't issue any walks and struck out six.

Lincoln Henzman is no stranger to seven-inning gems after tossing one a month ago, but Tuesday's was a little different.

Henzman (6-3) was locked in from the start, punctuating a nine-pitch first inning with consecutive three-pitch strikeouts of Branden Becker and Zach Jarrett. Chicago's 26th-ranked prospect needed 23 pitches to get through the next three frames.

The Louisville product went to consecutive two-ball counts to begin the fifth. He got Seamus Curran to fly out to right field on a 2-2 pitch and got Trevor Craport to ground out to second for the second out of the inning.

One strike away from his fifth straight perfect frame, Henzman put Chris Shaw in an 0-2 hole before the Shorebirds catcher lined the third pitch of the at-bat to center. Shaw was playing his first game of the season after being activated from the seven-day disabled list Monday.

Henzman was flawless the rest of the way, ending the game with a strikeout of Curran on his 67th pitch. The outing marked the Kentucky native's fourth start allowing one run or fewer in his last seven outings, a streak that began with seven innings of one-run ball against Hickory on May 3.

Kannapolis gave its starter plenty of early run support. Luis Curbelo tripled and scored twice while Craig Dedelow collected two hits, an RBI and a run.