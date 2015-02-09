Hayes breaks out at plate for Indianapolis

The second-ranked Pirates prospect collected three hits -- including a moonshot for his first Triple-A roundtripper -- and three RBIs to lift the Triple-A Indians to a 7-3 victory over the Knights at Victory Field. It marked the 22-year-old's second multi-hit effort of the young season and extended his hitting streak to five games.

Ke'Bryan Hayes not only found his power dial Thursday, he turned it to max.

Hayes spent last season with Double-A Altoona, where he batted .293/.375/.444 with 45 extra-base hits -- including a career-high seven dingers -- 64 runs scored and 47 RBIs over 117 games. MLB.com's No. 45 overall prospect finished with 38 multi-hit performances last season -- including nine of three hits or more -- and his longest hitting streak was 16 games from July 29 to Aug 15.

Video: Indianapolis' Hayes clubs first Triple-A homer

Against Charlotte, Hayes didn't waste any time as he crushed the second offering he saw from left-hander Jordan Guerrero in the opening frame and deposited it well beyond the fence in left field to put Indianapolis on the board.

With two outs in the second, the 2015 first-rounder turned on a 2-2 inside pitch and laced it down the left-field line for a double that scored Pittsburgh's No. 5 prospect Cole Tucker from first.

Gameday box score

After Christian Kelley led off the fourth with a double, Hayes went the other way on Guerrero's outside off-speed offering and lined a double into right that plated Kelley to give the Indians a 5-3 advantage.

The third baseman missed a 1-0 fastball from righty Carson Fulmer and sent a can of corn to right to lead off the sixth, then finished his night with a four-pitch punchout at the hands of 24th-ranked White Sox prospect Zach Thompson in the eighth.

2019 MiLB include

No. 8 Pirates prospect Bryan Reynolds clubbed a solo shot -- his third dinger of the season -- and singled, and Trayvon Robinson had a perfect 4-for-4 day at the plate with two runs scored. Righty Clay Holmes -- the club's 23rd-ranked prospect -- allowed a pair of hits and a walk while fanning two over three scoreless frames of relief for Indianapolis.

Chicago's No. 22 prospect Seby Zavala doubled and scored for Charlotte.