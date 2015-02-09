Hayes paces Curve in EL West clincher

Pittsburgh's second-ranked prospect delivered his second four-hit performance of the season Friday against Bowie. After sitting out Saturday's game, he picked up where he left off Sunday, smoking four hits to tie a career high and driving in three runs as Double-A Altoona bested Bowie, 10-8, at Prince George's Stadium. With the win, the Curve clinched the Eastern League's Western Division title.

Hayes did the bulk of his damage early with four hits through the first four frames. In the first inning, the 21-year-old looped a hit to center field against Baysox starter Bruce Zimmermann. Pirates No. 16 prospect Will Craig plated him as the game's first run two batters later. Facing Zimmermann in the second, Hayes fought off an 0-2 pitch to right for an RBI knock, scoring No. 5 prospect Cole Tucker, who had tripled in a run.

MLB.com's No. 52 overall prospect barreled up a 2-0 offering from Bowie reliever Chris Lee in the third for a two-run double. Hayes beat out on an infield single in the fourth and flew out to right in the seventh in his final at-bat.

Hayes has recorded three consecutive multi-hit games and has eight hits in his last 11 at-bats. Over that span, he's driven in six runs. The Tomball, Texas native has batted .290/.371/.438 with seven homers and 44 RBIs this season. He's collected five four hits in a game five times, and his first four-hit game this year came on June 1 against Hartford, when he smacked three doubles.

Tucker finished with two hits and three RBIs.

Orioles No. 2 prospect Ryan Mountcastle clubbed a two-run homer and fourth-ranked Austin Hays added a solo shot for the Baysox. No. 28 Brett Cumberland kept Bowie in the game with a grand slam.