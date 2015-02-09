Smith locked in at plate with Lansing

Toronto's No. 19 prospect matched his season high with five RBIs to lead Class A Lansing to its eighth straight win with a 12-2 rout of Dayton at Cooley Law School Stadium.

Wednesday night might have seemed like deja vu for Kevin Smith.

Since driving in five runs on April 24, Smith has boosted his average from .276 to .379 and leads the Midwest League with 37 RBIs.

The shortstop belted a two-run homer to left field in the fifth inning. Smith cleared the bases with his 20th double of the season over the head of center fielder Stuart Fairchild an inning later.

The 2017 fourth-round pick posted back-to-back three-hit contests before going 0-for-3 on Tuesday, his first game without a hit since May 6. Before that, Smith posted a 15-game hit streak and was named the league's Offensive Player of the Week on April 29 and May 13.

Brock Lundquist homered and drove in three runs while Norberto Obeso collected two RBIs and two runs for the Lugnuts.